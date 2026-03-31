3 Things We've Learning During BYU Spring Camp, 3 Things We Still Don't Know

The BYU football program is wrapping up the final week of Spring Camp. Practices will conclude on Thursday before the alumni game on Friday. In this article, we'll recap three things we've leardned during Spring Camp and three questions that remain unanswered.

Learning #1: Bear Bachmeier Has Taken a Step Forward

Bear Bachmeier has looked very sharp this spring. He is processing quickly, getting rid of the ball, and making high-level throws downfield. Bachmeier has the benefit of a full offseason in Provo for the first time, and he appears to be taking advantage of it.

Play of the day on Monday evening was a long touchdown pass from Bear Bachmeier to Tei Nacua.



Nacua bobbled it a bit but was called a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/IpS3wpQapz — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

Bachmeier will have full control of the offense from the start of the season. If BYU is going to take the next step and make the College Football Playoff, Bachmeier needs to be better than he was as a true freshman. He looks ready to take that next step.

Quesiton: #1: Who Will Emerge as BYU's Top Wide Receivers?

Coming into Spring Camp, there were question marks surrounding the BYU wide receivers. Specifically, who would step up to replace the production of Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston.

Jojo Phillips is the front-runner to be BYU's go-to wide receiver. He had his best game of the season in the bowl game, and he is now healthy after suffering an injury last September. He has had a productive camp. After Phillips, Kyler Kasper looks like the next wide receiver in line. Phillips and Kasper will give BYU one of the tallest wide receiver units in the country.

After those two, the first-team reps have been shared by Tei Nacua, Cody Hagen, and Reggie Frischknecht. We expect all three of them to play a role in 2026, but it remains to be seen which will command the most reps. That's an answer that will carry into Fall Camp.

Learning #2: BYU's Defense is Loaded with Experienced Players

At every position group, BYU returns a lot of experience on defense. The veteran personnel, combined with the experience of coaches like Kalani Sitake and Gary Anderson, should help Kelly Poppinga in his first year as a defensive coordinator.

Even without Jay Hill, there is path for BYU to be a more dominant defense in 2026 than they were in 2025. BYU added the transfer portal's best linebacker, Cade Uluave, to a loaded linebacker room that returns Isaiah Glasker, Siale Esera, and Nusi Taumoepeau among others.

All four projected starters in the secondary have starting experience as well, combined with returning experience along the defensive line.

The BYU defense has the personnel to get back to Arlington.

Question #2: How Will BYU's Offensive Line Come Together?

Between limited live reps, carries going to inexperienced running backs, and a good defense, it's hard to just BYU's offensive line play during Spring Camp. The Cougars are still moving pieces around and finding the best combination, that will continue into Fall Camp.

Learning #3: The Tight Ends Will be Heavily Featured in the Offense

BYU's answer to the wide receiver questions might be higher tight end usage. Both Walker Lyons and Roger Salepaga will be on the field a lot for BYU, and it's safe to expect a lot of targets as well. BYU's tight ends will be heavily featured in 2026.

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

BYU signed two transfer tight ends from the Big Ten in Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga. Roderick called them "two of the best players on our team".

"Super impressed with Walker," Roderick said. "He is a really complete player. I would say. He's a good blocker. He's an excellent receiver. He's smart. You can just tell he's been well coached and played a lot of good football, and he's going to be a big part of our offense and so is Roger. Both of those guys are two of the best players on our team for sure."

Tight end targets have been a consistent theme throughout Spring Camp so far. That continued on Monday with Bear Bachmeier finding Roger Saleapaga for a chunk gain. pic.twitter.com/9czYDsYfjb — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

Question #3: Will BYU Finally Have a Dominant Pass Rush?

For years, BYU has been in search of a dominant pass rush. They allocated the resources on the recruiting trail to bring in batches of talented pass rushers. A lot of those coveted recruits were freshmen last year. With a full year under their belts at BYU, can players like Tausili Akana, Nusi Tamoepeau, and Hunter Clegg become dominant pass rushers?

BYU will have the linebackers to boost the pass rush like Isaiah Glasker and Cade Uluave. If the Cougars are going to take the next step defensively, they will need to consistently get after the quarterback with just four rushers. That is a question that won'e be answered until Fall Camp.