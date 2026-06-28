4-Star Blake Wong Adds to Talented BYU WR Pipeline

On Saturday, four-star wide receiver Blake Wong committed to BYU over finalists Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, and Utah. Wong joins a young, talented wide receiver pipeline at BYU. In this article, we'll recap the current state of the wide receiver pipeline and where things stand for the future now that Wong is part of the plans.

For the purposes of this article, we'll spend our time on scholarship wide receivers.

Current Roster

BYU has a lot of talent on its current roster. Just last December, BYU landed three wide receivers that were coveted by other Power Four schools: Jaron Pula, Legend Glasker, and Terrance Saryon. They join a talented, albeit inexperienced, group of 2026 wide receivers.

Jojo Phillips

Tei Nacua

Tiger Bachmeier

Reggie Frischknecht

Legend Glasker

Kyler Kasper

Jett Nelson

Jaron Pula

Terrance Saryon

Of this group, Tiger Bachmeier is the only senior. The transfer portal will inevitably shake things up in the future, but on paper, BYU will have the chance to ride with this group of wide receivers for years to come.

The young talent already on the roster is very intruiging.

Legend Glasker was a standout during Spring Camp. Aaron Roderick told the media that he expects Glasker to play right away after his performance during the spring. Jaron Pula might have the highest ceiling of all the wide receivers on the roster. He was limited in team portions during the beginning of Spring Camp, and was cleared towards the end of Spring Camp. Once he is a full go during Fall Camp, he could rise quickly up the depth chart.

First look at four-star wide receiver Jaron Pula. Pula enrolled in January with his twin Kennan Pula who will play safety.



Pula's ceiling is as high as an wide receiver on BYU's roster. pic.twitter.com/GGy02Fv7nL — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

Then there is Terrance Saryon. Saryon is probably the best wide receiver with the ball in his hands. All three 2025 signees will make an impact at BYU if they stay in the program for the next few years.

Freshman to freshman connection as Enoch Watson finds Terrance Saryon.



Saryon flipped his commitment from Washington to BYU last summer. He was really good after the catch in high school. pic.twitter.com/dXgrVYfJ9r — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper looked like the day one starters after Spring Camp. Phillips is the most experienced wide receiver in the room, and Kasper has all the tools to be really good when he is healthy. It remains to be seen how big the roles of returning players like Tei Nacua and Reggie Frischknecht will be. They will either play key roles in the rotation this year, or potentially see their reps taken by some of the freshmen. That will be determined during Fall Camp.

Future Additions

Only two wide receivers in the pipeline that aren't already on the BYU roster. Four-star prospect Blake Wong will bring a little bit of everything to the BYU offense. He is long, fast, and balanced. He can do damage before the catch with his route running, or after the catch with the ball in his hands. Wong has the skillset to play early in his BYU career.

BYU lands four-star wide receiver Blake Wong over finalists Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, and Utah.



Wong is special in lot of ways but his balance is at the core of it all. The Cougars got a really good one!pic.twitter.com/tCTjh20eyy — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 27, 2026

Then there is Graham Livingston. Livingston finished his high school career second behind only Puka Nacua on the all-time receiving list in Utah high school football history. Livingston brings speed and technique to the wide receiver position. He runs a 10.62 100M and he has really reliable hands.

Blake Wong

Graham Livingston

You can make a case that the most talented receivers in the BYU pipeline are either freshmen or haven't joined the program. In the transfer portal era, it can be incredibly difficult to keep a lot of talented players together for multiple years. If BYU manages to keep this core together, it has the chance to be as good as any wide receiver group in BYU history. On top of the talent at wide receiver, the quarterback and tight end pipelines at BYU are in really healthy positions as well.

BYU's passing attack has the potential to be very dangerous. Now it's up to the BYU coaching staff to bring it all together.

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