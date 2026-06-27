BYU Lands Four-Star WR Blake Wong Over College Football Bluebloods

BYU has landed its top wide receiver target in the 2027 recruiting class. On Saturday, four-star wide receiver Blake Wong committed to BYU over finalists Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, and Utah. Just last weekend, Wong was in Columbus on his official visit to Ohio State. He also took official visits to other finalists Oregon, Utah, and UCLA.

In the end, it was BYU's unique recruiting pitch that won out. Wong was BYU's top target at wide receiver over the last several months. In prior recruiting classes, BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake has been able to beat out some of the sport's biggest programs to land his top targets. That trend continued when Wong committed to the Cougars.

Wong is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When BYU did a devotional in Southern California last month, Wong was in attendance.

It was great to be at the devotional. pic.twitter.com/j4KYFYu1a0 — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) May 18, 2026

Outside of his five finalists, Wong picked up other competing offers from the likes of ASU, Michigan State, Purdue, Washington, Washington State, and San Diego State among others.

Wong's film shows why he was coveted by the likes of Ohio State, a program that consistently lands some of the top wide receivers in the country. Wong has good size at 6'2 and 180 pounds. He is agile enough to evade tacklers in the open field, and he possesses enough speed to break away from defenders.

What makes Wong special, in the opinion of this author, is his balance and his hands. His balance allows him to run efficient routes, adjust when the ball is in the air, and makes plays after the catch. He is a reliable target in contested situations, and he has a unique ability to make tough catches over his shoulders.

BYU lands four-star wide receiver Blake Wong over finalists Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, and Utah.



Wong is special in lot of ways but his balance is at the core of it all. The Cougars got a really good one!pic.twitter.com/tCTjh20eyy — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 27, 2026

One of the core definitions of a four-star recruit is someone that is ready to impact the college game early in their career. Wong checks that box - he will have the chance to see the field early on in Provo.

Blake Wong Highlights

As a junior, Wong broke a handful of Norco High School records. In just 10 games played, he tallied a school record 1,469 yards, meaning he averaged 147 receiving yards per game. He also broke the school receiving touchdowns record with 20 touchdowns.

The records didn't end there. Wong broke the single-game receiving record with 280 receiving yards against Murrieta Valley High School. Murrieta Valley is the alma mater of now BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Wong actually started his high school career at Murrieta Valley, so he broke the Norco receiving record against his former school.

Jr Season film through 10 games

84 receptions

1469 yards, #2 CA (Norco season record)

20 TDs #3 CA (Norco season record)



280 Yds, 5 TDs vs MVHS (Norco single game record)

14 receptions vs Centennial (Norco Single game record)



Full Jr season highlight film… pic.twitter.com/4ypXNwrfWD — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) November 10, 2025

Wong is just the second offensive player to commit to BYU in the 2027 recruiting class. He joins running back commit Ezra Sanelivi. BYU's staff is hoping Wong's commitment can start a domino effect, as most of BYU's top targets are still on the board. BYU has a chance to go on a run of recruiting wins over the next few weeks.

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