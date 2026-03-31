BYU Freshman WR Legend Glasker Has Looked Like the Next Big Thing in Spring Camp
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The BYU football program is reaching the end of 2026 Spring Camp. The Cougars will wrap up their last practice of camp this week before hosting the alumni game on Friday.
Back in December, BYU signed its best recruiting class in program history. 10 of those signees enrolled early and have been participating in Spring Camp, and a growing list of them are already making an impact. None of the early enrollees have been as impactful, however, as true freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker.
It's unfair to place too many expectations on true freshmen, even those that are highly recruited. The path to playing right away is steep. However, Glasker has consistently made plays throughout Spring Camp. During the first week of camp, Glasker got behind the defense where Treyson Bourguet found him for the long touchdown.
Glasker was one of the fastest prospects in the state of Utah in the 2026 class. Last summer, he ran a 4.42 forty at the UA All-America combine. That speed has shown up on the field. In an exclusive interview with BYU On SI, Glasker said "Speed kills...I feel like me getting behind the defense is one thing that I'm gonna do for sure, and I feel like I'm just a playmaker."
Glasker comes to BYU via Lehi High School where he was a standout the last two years. He primarily lined up at wide receiver, and he made plays as a kick returner as well. "I feel like just get the ball in my hands and I'll go make a play."
During the second week of Spring Camp, Glasker ran a corner route during a redzone drill. Glasker beat his defender and caught a touchdown in the corner of the end zone. He consistently ran with the second-team offense and he had chances with the first-team offense as well.
On how he's been able to come in and make plays right away, Glasker said, "It's just the coaches putting me in the situation...I know I have the coaches to put me in that position to do great things and receivers to help me get to where I need to be."
During the third week of Spring Camp, Glasker got behind the defense again. A late throw from Treyson Bourguet allowed the safety to help over the top and the pass fell incomplete. A few players later - you guessed it - Glasker got behind the defense. The second time around, he managed to come down with it and get a foot inbounds for the long completion.
Glasker credits a few of the veteran wide receivers for helping him get adjusted to BYU's offense and life as a college football player.
"Jojo Phillips, he's been a really good teacher for me and just the way he carries himself and just the way he is as a person. I really like how peaceful he is and he really walks through [the offense] with me...and Kyler Kasper, he's helped me a lot too."
The next week, the playmaking continued. Treyson Bourguet connected with Glasker for another deep ball. Glasker managed to come down with the contested catch while running full speed.
He connected with Bourguet again during the same practice.
At wide receiver, BYU has to replace the production of Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston. That leaves opportunities for someone like Glasker to step in and play right away. That's a goal that he has set for himself this season.
"We're on the trajectory of just staying at ones and twos," Glsaker said. "I would love to get in the season and play this year, and I feel like I'm on that path to really see a lot of the field this year."
It's unfair to place expectations on a true freshman in their first Spring Camp. With that being said, it's rare for a true freshman to make as many plays as Glasker has made in a single camp. He will need to have a productive summer and add some good weight, but if he does, he could be in the rotation right away. So far, he has looked like the next big thing at wide receiver.
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist