5 BYU True Freshmen Forcing Their Way Onto the Depth Chart

Back in December, BYU signed a record-breaking signing class. A large chunk of that signing class enrolled early to participate in Spring Camp. Some of them appeared ready to make an immediate impact. In this article, we will highlight five true freshman that may have forced their way on to the depth chart.

1. Legend Glasker - WR

Of the true freshmen that have participated this spring, Legend Glasker stood out the most. It's still early and it's never fair to put Legend Glasker might be the next big thing at wide receiver. He had a way of making impact plays whenever the media is able to watch practice.

When asked about newcomers that will make an impact, Aaron Roderick mentioned Glasker. "I'll probably forget about somebody, but Legend Glasker is somebody who's really stood out this spring. I expect him to contribute this fall," Roderick said.

If you have read our Spring Camp content here at BYU On SI, you will know that Legend Glasker has been a standout throughout the spring. Roderick's comments validated those observations.

2. Bott Mulitalo - OL

BYU offensive lineman Bott Mulitalo at Spring Camp | BYU Photo

We don't expect Bott Mulitalo to start right away, at least not at tackle. We expect Andrew Gentry and Paki Finau to be the starting tackles for BYU in 2026. We do expect Mulitalo in the two-deep, which is usually a very positive sign for a true freshman offensive lineman.

Mulitalo is raw - it was this time last year that he made the move from the defensive line to the offensive line. His athleticism and upside is undeniable. He is looking too athletic to be kept off the depth chart.

Mulitalo got second-team reps at right tackle throughout Spring Camp. If BYU deals with injuries at tackle, Mulitalo might here his name called in 2026. If not, we believe he's a frontrunner to start in 2027.

3. Kennan Pula - S

Kennan Pula had no shortage of options when he signed with BYU. He signed with the Cougars along with his identical twin Jaron Pula. When talking about the safety room on Friday, BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga said the staff has been "really pleased" with Pula so far.

"Kennan Pula is another guy that's come along that we've been really pleased with," Poppinga said. Pula has been mentioned as a standout by multiple players, including projected starters Raider Damuni and Faletau Satuala.

As camp progressed, Pula took more and more reps with the second-team defense. Earlier in camp, Pula jumped in front of a Treyson Bourguet pass and made a leaping interception. We expect him to be in the two-deep by the time the season starts.

True freshman Kennan Pula intercepts Treyson Bourguet.



Pula went viral last fall for an acrobatic interception in the state playoffs. His twin brother Jaron Pula is a wide receiver for BYU. pic.twitter.com/F6JzdZUU0K — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

4. Braxton Lindsey - DE

Braxton Lindsey plays a crowded position that includes Nusi Taumoepeau and Tausili Akana. While Kelly Poppinga noted that it's very challenging for a true freshman to see the field at that position, he also notd that Lindsey is talented enough to push the more experienced players in front of him.

Linsday has the makings of a true freshman that will see the field early and slowly grow into a bigger role as the season progresses.

True freshman defensive end Braxton Lindsey gets in the backfield.



Kelly Poppinga mentioned Lindsey as as a freshman that has stood out. pic.twitter.com/SNbhBUtzVG — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

5. Devaughn Eka - RB

BYU running back DeVaughn Eka at spring practice | BYU Photo

BYU has two running backs in LJ Martin and Sione Moa that will take all the carries if they are healthy. Devaughn Eka has shown enough to push for the reps after those those two. Eka is part of a running back that is thin behind the top two backs - he could be needed to play right away.