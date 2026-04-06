Aaron Roderick Highlights Four Newcomers That Will Contribute Right Away

The BYU football program wrapped up Spring Camp last Thursday. At the conclusion of camp, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick met with the media. Roderick highlighted four newcomers that should contribute right away for BYU.

When asked about players that people may not know that will make an impact, Roderick highlighted four newcomers.

Legend Glasker - WR

"I'll probably forget about somebody, but Legend Glasker is somebody who's really stood out this spring. I expect him to contribute this fall," Roderick said.

If you have read our Spring Camp content here at BYU On SI, you will know that Legend Glasker has been a standout throughout the spring. Roderick's comments validated those observations.

Legend, the cousin of BYU star linebacker Isaiah Glasker, is already one of the fastest players on the roster, and his speed was on full display throughout the spring. Glasker frequently got behind the defense. He flashed more than just speed, however. He got open with good routes and he had reliable hands.

Treyson Bourguet finds true freshman Legend Glasker who got behind the defense. Glasker signed with BYU in December and enrolled early. pic.twitter.com/rGWaKRTFXP — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

In a wide receiver room that lacks proven returning production, the door is wide open for someone like Legend to step in and play right away. In fact, BYU might need at least one freshman to be ready right away whether it's Legend or others.

Kyler Kasper - WR

"The fans haven't seen Kyler Casper yet either, but he's had a really good spring," Roderick said. "He's a new guy that's had a great spring in addition to those two tight ends...But those are some guys that maybe the fans haven't seen a lot of that you're going to see them play in the fall and you're going to like what you see."

Kasper ran with the firs-team offense throughout Spring Camp. In our post-camp depth chart, Kasper was one of only two undisputed starters at wide receiver coming out of camp.

First look at Oregon transfer Kyle Kasper.



Kasper is all of 6'6 and will be expected to contribute right away. pic.twitter.com/iEQqda9IuB — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

Kasper is all of 6'6 and he moves well for his size. Paired alongside Jojo Phillips, BYU will have perhaps the tallest pair of starting wide receivers in the country.

The Two Tight Ends

Roger Saleapaga and Walker Lyons were two standouts from Spring Camp. Roderick highlighted those two multiple times, callin gthem "two of the best players on our team."

"I can't believe we've talked this long and nobody asked about those guys yet, because that's two of the best players on our team," Roderick said. "And they've shown it this spring. These guys are good ball players, they're going to be a big part of our offense and. Both of them have had a great spring, and we made it very clear to them before they came here that it's not a competition between you two, it's a competition between all the skilled players in our program to prove that you're indispensable, and then we'll figure out the personnel groupings."

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

We expect Roger Saleapaga and Walker Lyons to be on the field a lot. 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) should be a popular personnel grouping for BYU in 2026.