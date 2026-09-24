5 BYU True Freshmen That Could Earn More Playing Time During the Bye Week

Back in December, BYU signed its best recruiting class in the recruiting rankings era. While it's only been three games, the record freshman class has delivered on the hype. The four highest-graded players on BYU's offense, a unit that has been one of the best in college football, are true freshmen. It's not an exaggeration so say true freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker has been one of the best wide receivers in college football this season. He leads FBS receivers in receiving yards per route run.

BYU true freshman WR Legend Glasker leads all FBS receivers (min. 10 targets) with 6.92 yards per route run.pic.twitter.com/3qOQUQpxOK — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) September 24, 2026

Other true freshmen have showed well in their opportunities as well. In this article, we'll look to other freshmen (you know, the ones not named Legend Glasker) that could take on bigger roles after the bye week.

In some ways, a bye week this early in the season is a disadvantage. In other ways, especially when you are trying to get true freshmen up to speed, an early bye week can be advantageous. For the freshmen in the program, this two week break will include almost as many practices as one Spring Camp. The extended practice time could allow some freshmen to crack the rotation at their positions.

1. Journee Tonga - RB

Of all the freshmen on this list, none of them arrived at BYU later than Journee Tonga. Tonga didn't have the benefit of a Spring Camp, but he made an immediate impression after he arrived for Fall Camp. Tonga has only touched the ball 12 times, but he's been electric at almost every opportunity. He has 129 rushing yards on 12 carries for an average of 10.8 yards per rush.

Tonga didn't get any reps against Arizona. What has kept him off the field is not his running ability. Rather, it's his blocking ability and knowledge of the playbook. A bonus week of practice could go a long way in that regard. As far as carring the football between the tackles, Tonga has been BYU's best option besides LJ Martin.

2. Kennan Pula - S

BYU safety Raider Damuni is not expected to be available for at least another couple weeks. In Damuni's absence, BYU has turned to redshirt sophomore Tommy Prassas. Prassas has been serviceable, but he has struggled in some moments. He leads BYU in missed tackles with five and he has allowed more passing yards than any other defensive back.

True freshman Kennan Pula is the next in line at safety and, with an extra week in practice, could be ready to take on a more significant role. Kennan has a fourth down stop against Colorado State and he has the second best coverage grade among defensive backs behind only Evan Johnson. Pula has played 73 defensive snaps through two games, so he has gained enough experience to warrant more playing time.

BYU's defense could have more upside with Pula in the lineup as long as he is comfortable with his assignments.

3. Bott Mulitalo - OL

The highest-graded player on BYU's roster according to Pro Football Focus is true freshman offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo. Mulitalo has played in game against Colorodo State and Utah Tech. In limited snaps, he has been as dominant as any tackle in college football.

BYU has an experienced offensive line with a solidified rotation. Still, Mulitalo might be too talented to keep off the field for much longer. If either of the tackles miss time due to injury, we expect Mulitalo to be ready to replace them. Once he earns a starting job, he may never look back.

4. Braxton Lindsey - DE

If there is one area for concern on defense, it's been the ability to consistently pressure the quarterback. While it may be true that sacks are overrated, pressuing the quarterback is not. It's a universal rule that college football quarterbacks are worse under pressure than they are from a clean pocket. That's where true freshman Braxton Lindsey could play a larger role after the bye week.

Lindsey is already getting snaps with the first-team defense. He has played 63 snaps this season. Lindsey has two quarterback pressures in those snaps which is only a few behind Hunter Clegg and Isaiah Glasker who lead the Cougars with four each.

Lindsey is still learning - he had a roughing the pass penalty against Colorado State. The upside is clearly there and with an extra week to get comfortable in the defense, he could take on a greater role starting against TCU.

5. Devaughn Eka - RB

BYU RB Devaughn Eka against Arizona | BYU Photo

Devaughn Eka is another true freshman running back that has shown a lot of promise in limited touches. The former Lehi High School standout is averaging 7.3 yards per carry and he has proved to be a physical runner.

Like Tonga, Eka needs to develop as a well-rounded back that can protect the quarterback and understand blocking assignements. Once he does that, he could compete for non-LJ Martin carries.

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