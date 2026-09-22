Why BYU's Advanced Metrics Point to an Offensive Breakthrough in 2026

To say BYU's offense struggled in 2025 losses to Texas Tech would be an understatement. The Cougars scored 14 points in two games against a dominant Texas Tech defense. To break through and win the Big 12, BYU needs to be a better offensive unit that it was last season.

Through three games, BYU ranks 28th in total offense and 18th in scoring offense. While that's a good start, there are advanced metrics that suggest BYU's offense could be even better than that. The sample size is small and BYU hasn't played an elite defense thus far. However, plenty of Power Four teams have played weak schedules too and few of them have produced the numbers that BYU's offense has. In this article, we will highlight why BYU could be on track for an offensive breakthrough in 2026.

1. The Right Blend of Consistent and Explosive

In this article, we will exclude garbage time. Garbage time is kneeldowns and drives when the game is already out of hand. For BYU, that means the second half against Utah Tech and most of the second half against Colorado State is excluded.

Excluding garbage time, BYU ranks first in offensive success rate. Success rate measures how well an offense stays on schedule. At the same time, BYU has been one of the most explosive offenses in college football as well. To be an elite offense, you have to be both consistent and explosive. The Cougars have shown signs of both which puts them in the same category as elite offenses like Miami and Georgia.

Success rate and explosive rate through week 3 | BYU On SI

The blend of consistent and explosive is why BYU ranks second nationally in yards per play. When the BYU starters have been on the field, they have been dominant.

2. Elite in the Red Zone

In addition to moving the ball at an elite level, BYU has been perfect in the red zone. Remember, kneel-downs are excluded, so BYU's decision to take a knee against Arizona is excluded. Additionally, Bear Bachmeier's interception is excluded since BYU led by more than four touchdowns (the definition of garbage time at that stage of the game).

In 11 non-garbage red zone trips, BYU has scored 11 touchdowns. The Cougars haven't needed fourth down conversions to get there, either. BYU has been able to run and throw in the red zone with success. The best offenses are good in the red zone, and BYU has been the nation's best in that area.

3. Well Balanced

BYU's offense has been well balanced. That was not always the case in 2025. BYU ranks first nationally in rushing success rate and eighth in passing success rate. Being a more balanced offense will give Aaron Roderick options if BYU faces a defense that is elite in one area.

4. The only thing that has stopped BYU? Penalties

BYU's offense has 24 non-garbage offensive drives. Of those, 9 did not end in a touchdown (7 punts, 1 missed FG, 1 made FG). Among those 9 non-TD drives, 7 included at least one penalty on BYU's offense. Getting BYU's offense behind the sticks has been nearly impossible to do unless BYU puts itself behind the chains.

Cleaning up the penalties is something that BYU can control. You may recall BYU's first FBS game in 2025 against Stanford where multiple touchdown drives were stalled by penalties. The Cougars eventually played much cleaner football. If BYU can make a similar jump in 2026, this offense will get that much more consistent.

5. Playmakers at every position group

Going into the season, we knew LJ Martin would be one of the best running backs in college football. Martin has only played one full game, but when he's been on the field, he has lived up to the preseason hype.

At quarterback, Bear Bachmeier has been the most efficient quarterback in the Big 12 in terms of generating explosive plays. Bachmeier ranks fifth nationally in explosive play rate.

Big 12 quarterbacks explosive play rate | BYU On SI | Data: Sports Info Solutions

At wide receiver, Legend Glasker has been a freshman phenom. Only two wide receivers in the country had better grades than Glasker in week three.

Highest Graded Wide Receivers from Week 3🔥 pic.twitter.com/C2v4b0IDQY — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 21, 2026

At tight end, Walker Lyons ranks sixth nationally in PFF receiving grade among tight ends with at least five targets.

And BYU's offensive line? The offensive line has been the most impressive unit. The offensive line has the best run-blocking grade in college football per PFF and is ranked 18th in pass blocking.

BYU has playmakers at every position in 2026.

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