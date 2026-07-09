5 Candidates to Be the Next Freshman Phenom at BYU

It's almost always an uphill battle for a true freshman to play right away at the Power Four level. However, seemingly every season at BYU, there is a freshman that overcomes the odds make an imemediate impact. In 2025, it was quarterback Bear Bachmeier and defensive end Nusi Taumoepeau. In 2024, it was safety Faletau Satuala. In 2023, it was LJ Martin.

In this article, we'll highliht five freshman that could become the next freshman phenom

Jaron Pula - WR

For a true freshman to make an immediate impact, there needs to be an opportunity for playing time. At wide receiver, there are as many as three or four spots up for grabs. The Cougars need wide receivers to step up and replace the three wide receivers that played the most last season: Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston, and Cody Hagen.

That opens the door for a true freshman like former four-star recruit Jaron Pula.

Pula is, in the opinion of this author, one of the most physically gifted wide receivers to come out of the state of Utah over the last several recruiting classes. Pula has a college-ready body at 6'3 and 200 pounds. He is smooth, has strong hands, and can make contested catches.

Pula didn't get a lot of team reps during Spring Camp, so he will start Fall Camp on the outside looking in at the wide receiver rotation. Still, we believe Pula has the talent to climb the depth chart and see the field in 2026.

Braxton Lindsey - DE

Braxton Lindsey was a standout during Spring Camp, and he impressed defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga. Lindsey is part of a crowded position group that includes Nusi Taumoepeau and Tausili Akana. Still, we expect him to see the field.

True freshman defensive end Braxton Lindsey gets in the backfield.



Kelly Poppinga mentioned Lindsey as as a freshman that has stood out. pic.twitter.com/SNbhBUtzVG — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

The last defensive staff would give players like Lindsey limited snaps to start the season, and allow their roles to grow as the season progressed. We foresee a similar trajectory for Braxton Lindsey. By season's end, he might just be too talented to keep off the field. Like Pula, he has college-ready size at 6'3 and 235 pounds.

Bott Mulitalo - OL

BYU offensive lineman Bott Mulitalo at Spring Camp | BYU Photo

Unless injuries strike the offensive tackle position, Bott Mulitalo doesn't have a clear path to playing time. Going into Fall Camp, we expect Paki Finau to start at left tackle and Andrew Gentry to start at right tackle. If the season started today, we would project Mulitalo to be the backup right tackle.

In a voilent sport like football, it's unlikely that both tackles will be available 100% of the time. In that scenario, Mulitalo could see the field. And one he sees the field, he may be too talented to take off.

The four-star recruit is one of the best athletes on the BYU football roster. Where he lacks is experience as an offensive lineman. Mulitalo spent his life as a defensive tackle before moving to offensive tackle for his senior year of high school.

4. Ulavai Fetuli - DL

Ulavai Fetuli is the lone redshirt freshman on this list. Fetuli is up to 285 pounds. He was listed at 240 pounds in high school. Fetuli is part of a very crowded defensive tackle room with three redshirt seniors: Keanu Tanuvasa, Justin Kirkland, and Anisi Purcell.

Behind those three, BYU will need to invest some snaps in the development of their young defensive tackles. That's where Ulavai Fetuli fits in. Fetuli has been a standout in camp settings and he appeared in three games as a true freshman.

Fetuli could be one of BYU's starting defensive tackles in 2027.

5. Legend Glasker - WR

BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker at Spring Camp | BYU Photo

Legend Glasker was the most impressive freshman in Spring Camp. Glasker made highlight plays during every media availability. Whether it was getting behind the defense (something he made a habit of doing), beating defensive backs with his route running, or making tough catches a long the sideline, Glasker always found a way to stand out.

Perfectly-thrown deep shot from Treyson Bourguet to Legend Glasker.



The true freshman wide receiver continues to make plays. pic.twitter.com/0ycUYUNdyB — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

Given the opportuinities at wide receiver in 2026, Legend could slide into the wide receiver rotation right away. What could limit his playing time is his weight. He was listed at just 175 pounds during Spring Camp. The physicality of older, more experienced cornerbacks could cause problems during games.

Treyson Bourguet finds true freshman Legend Glasker who got behind the defense. Glasker signed with BYU in December and enrolled early. pic.twitter.com/rGWaKRTFXP — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

However, size isn't everything at a position like wide receiver. Glasker is fast enough to overcome some of his physical limitations at this point in his development. If we had to pick one freshman to crack the rotation in 2026, it would be Legend Glasker. Every elite offense needs a wide receiver that can stretch the defense vertically. Legend Glasker could be that weapon for BYU.

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