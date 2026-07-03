BYU Lands Priority Offensive Tackle Kyle Nabrotzky

On Friday, BYU added to its talented pipeline of offensive tackles. Tennessee native and three-star prospect Kyle Nabrotzky committed to BYU over finalists Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. Nabrotzky turned down a long list of competing offers, including offers from the likes of Tennessee, Michigan, Cal, Duke, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, TCU, Oklahoma State, UCLA, and Wake Forest.

Nabrotzky is a 6'5 and 280 pound offensive tackle. It wasn't until last summer that he started playing the tackle position. Previously, he played tight end and linebacker for Brentwood High School in Tennessee. After Nabrotzky made the position change, his recruitment took off. His frame and talent made him a natural fit at tackle. Since he is relatively new to the position, he is just scratching the surface of his potential. His best football is still ahead of him.

Nabrotzky benefits from his time playing other positions. He moves well and is light on his feet. He will join a BYU offensive line room that will feature a lot of talented players. In fact, you could argue that BYU's offensive line has more talent in the pipeline than any other position. BYU offensive line coach TJ Woods will have the talent in his room to put together one of the nation's best offensive lines. Nabrotzky has a chance to be a part of that.

As part of his commitment, Nabrotzky announced that he will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at BYU. He will graduate in 2027, so he wouldn't enroll at BYU until the 2029 season.

For Nabrotzky, his connections to BYU helped the Cougars stand out.

"This definitely is a meaningful offer," Nabrotzky told BYU On SI in an earlier interview. "Almost all of my family went to BYU on both of my parents' sides."

Nabrotzky is just the third offensive player to commit to BYU in the 2027 recruiting class. He joins running back commit Ezra Sanelivi and wide receiver commit Blake Wong. Nabrotzky was the top offensive line target for BYU at the end of June - his commitment was a critical component of BYU's 2027 class.

With Nabrotkzy off the board, only four BYU targets remain uncommitted:

Lakepa Satuala Owen Leishman Peyton Higginson Jag Ioane

Those are the four names to monitor over the next several weeks.

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