Kalani Sitake, Bear Bachmeier 'Really Confident' in BYU Wide Receivers

The BYU football program heads into the 2026 season as one of the favorites to win the Big 12. While BYU returns a lot of experience at most positions, one positions that will feature a lot is new faces is wide receiver.

The Cougars must replace the three wide receivers that played the most snaps in 2025: Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston, and Cody Hagen.

Complicating the matter is that two of the departures - Parker Kingston and Cody Hagen - were not only unexpected, they also came after the transfer window in January. Therefore, BYU was left to fill those voids with the players that were already on the roster.

At Big 12 media days on Tuesday, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier expressed confidence in the BYU wide receivers.

"This year, I think people are wondering about the wide receiver position," Sitake told Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell at media days. "If we didn't have any talent there, I'd be really concerned, but the fact that I've seen the guys play...we have some great, capable guys that, along with the timing that they're able to [create] with Bear from spring ball to now, I feel really encouraged about."

BYU true sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier expressed a similar sentiment when asked by Wrubell in a separate interview.

"I feel really confident in those guys," Bachmeier said. "They've been working their tails off and yeah, they're going to be dangerous."

Based on our observations in Spring Camp, we expect Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper to play big roles in BYU's offense. If the season started today, we would project Phillips and Kasper to start.

Shoestring catch from Jojo Phillips pic.twitter.com/TLCOdTYwV9 — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

The Cougars also return a trio of wide receivers that have spent at least one year in the program: Tiger Bachmeier, Reggie Frischknecht, and Tei Nacua. Those three will compete for spots in the rotation during Fall Camp.

Bear Bachmeier hits Reggie Frischknecht in stride for a first down.



Frischknecht is a little bit of an x-factor in a BYU wide receiver room that will need new faces to step up in 2026. pic.twitter.com/OCuD8zu1Oz — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

Last but not least, BYU has a trio of true freshmen that signed back in December: Legend Glasker, Jaron Pula, and Terrance Saryon. The freshmen are some of the most talented wide receivers on the roster. Given their lack of experience, it remains to be seen how quickly they will see the field. At the end of Spring Camp, Aaron Roderick told the media that he expected Legend Glasker to contribute right away.

Perfectly-thrown deep shot from Treyson Bourguet to Legend Glasker.



The true freshman wide receiver continues to make plays. pic.twitter.com/0ycUYUNdyB — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

Jaron Pula is also talented enough to crack the rotation right away. With a full offseason in Provo, Pula is a name that could quickly climb the depth chart.

When BYU kicks off Fall Camp in a few weeks, all eyes will be on the wide receivers. The Cougars usually rotate five or six receivers at a time. As many as three or four spots in the rotation will be up for grabs.

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