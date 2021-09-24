September 24, 2021
A Day in the Life of a BYU Football Player with BYU Safety Chaz Ah You

BYU safety Chaz Ah You documents a day in the life of a BYU football player
Following a 3-0 start to the season, BYU improved to #15 in the latest AP poll. In the fifth installment of his exclusive vlog hosted on Cougs Daily, BYU safety Chaz Ah You documents a day in the life of a BYU football player.

Episode five - A day in the life

Check out the fourth episode here.

  • Chaz walks through a day on campus from a student athlete's perspective
  • Ah You talks nutrition, academic life, and BYU's support of NIL compensation

Episode four - BYU takes down Arizona State to improve to 3-0

  • Chaz walks through his pregame routine starting with a light workout on a stationary bike
  • Ah You goes through the gameday atmosphere at Lavell Edwards Stadium from a players' perspective
  • Following the game, BYU celebrates its win over Arizona State

Episode three - BYU takes down Arizona in season opener

BYU kicked off its 2021 season with a 24-16 win over Arizona in Las Vegas. BYU safety Chaz Ah You takes BYU fans behind the scenes of BYU's season opener.

  • Chaz walks through the team's travel agenda beginning with a team walk-through and finishing with a visit to Allegiant stadium
  • Ah You goes through the gameday routine leading up to his arrival at the stadium
  • Following the game, Chaz thanks BYU fans for showing up in Las Vegas

Episode two - The final day of fall camp

BYU wrapped up fall camp with a pair of team activities. Chaz documents the team's bowling outing at nearby Fat Cats. If you missed the second episode, you can check it out here.

  • Chaz walks through the team's agenda on the last day of fall camp
  • Team bowling activity

Episode one - Fall scrimmage behind the scenes with Chaz Ah You

If you missed episode one, you can check it out here. Chaz documents the final scrimmage of 2021 fall camp. The scrimmage took place on Saturday, August 24.

  • Chaz talks through his pregame routine, including a catered breakfast and daily prehab
  • Ah You walks on the field of an empty Lavell Edwards stadium prior to the scrimmage
  • After the scrimmage, Chaz discusses various topics including the impact of fans and how the preparation for a game compares to the preparation for a fall scrimmage
  • In conclusion, Chaz shares the plays that stood out in the final scrimmage

Follow Chaz Ah You on social media:

Twitter - @chazahyou3

Instagram - @chazyboy

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

