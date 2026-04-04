Aaron Roderick Names Two True Freshmen Who Could Play Right Away

On Thursday, BYU wrapped up 2026 Spring Camp. At the end of camp, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick met with the media. While recapping camp and commenting on some of the personnel that stood out, Roderick mentioned two true freshmen that could contribute right away: Legend Glasker and Devaughn Eka.

Glasker and Eka were high school teammates at nearby Lehi High School.

Legend Glasker - WR

If you have read our Spring Camp content here at BYU On SI, you will know that Legend Glasker has been a standout throughout the spring. Roderick validated that on Thursday.

"I'll probably forget about somebody, but Legend Glasker is somebody who's really stood out this spring. I expect him to contribute this fall," Roderick said.

Legend is the cousin of BYU star linebacker Isaiah Glasker. Legend is already one of the fastest players on the roster, and his speed was on full display throughout the spring. Glasker frequently got behind the defense. He flashed more than just speed, however. He got open with good routes and he had reliable hands.

In a wide receiver room that lacks proven returning production, the door is wide open for someone like Legend to step in and play right away. In fact, BYU might need at least one freshman to be ready right away whether it's Legend or others.

Perfectly-thrown deep shot from Treyson Bourguet to Legend Glasker.



The true freshman wide receiver continues to make plays. pic.twitter.com/0ycUYUNdyB — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

Devaughn Eka - RB

DeVaughn Eka is a running back that was one of the most productive high school running backs in the state over the last several years.

The BYU running back room is headlined by LJ Martin. As Aaron Roderick said, it's no secret that LJ Martin will get 20 carries per game in 2026. Behind Martin, Sione Moa will be the primary backup. If either Moa or Martin is forced to miss time due to injury, it's unclear who would be the next running back to step in. That's where Eka fits in.

"Devaughn has had a good spring," Roderick said. 'I think he's going to play for us."

Over the last several years, BYU has had to deal with at least one or two injuries at running back. That's the nature of the running back position. Ideally, BYU will have LJ Martin and Sione Moa throughout the season. If one of them goes down, Eka could be the next in line. Preston Rex is another player that could factor in if injuries impact that position.