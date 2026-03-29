BYU Newcomer Paki Finau is Running with the First-Team Offense

The BYU football program is approaching the end of 2026 Spring Camp. Since there is no transfer window in the spring, we will have a much clearer picture of the two-deep coming out of camp than normal.

Since the transfer portal became part of college football, players have been able to come and go after Spring Camp. That changed this year with the implementation of the single transfer window. Regarding the BYU offensive line specifically, the depth chart is starting to come into focus.

Washington transfer Paki Finau has been taking the first-team reps during the portions of practice that the media has been able to see. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick confirmed that on Friday.

"Paki [Fina] is playing with the first team right now," Roderick said. "We tried to recruit him in high school. We loved him in high school. We feel really great about having him now. He's doing a nice job. [Siosiua Latu-Finau] is out there doing a good job too, but Paki's been taking most of the reps with the ones and has played very well."

Finau signed with Washington out of high school where he spent the first two years of his college career. Finau appeared in 12 of 13 games for Washington in 2025 and he started four games at left guard. He also got some snaps at right tackle. Finau played well, allowing just one quarterback hit and no sacks in 229 pass-blocking snaps. The only quarterback hit allowed came when he was playing right tackle.

If Finau starts for BYU at left tackle, it will be his first time making a college start at that position. However, he was recruited to be a tackle out of high school. He picked Washington over programs like Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Oregon, Nebraska, Baylor, Auburn, and Arizona State among other programs.

Finau appeared in three regular season games in 2024 as a true freshman, preserving his redshirt season. He has three years of eligibility remaining at BYU, so should he win the starting left tackle job, he could be the starter for years to come. BYU is looking to replace Isaiah Jatta who had a productive season in 2025.

If BYU is going to state the next step and make the College Football Playoff, it needs to start up front. In BYU's only losses in 2025 against Texas Tech, the Red Raiders stifled BYU's offense with a dominant defensive front.