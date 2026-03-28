BYU Newcomers Headline Friday's Spring Practice Clips
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On Friday, the BYU football program was back in action for another spring practice. While the media was not permitted to watch any portion of practice, BYU did provide a few practice clips. The newcomers on BYU's roster headlined the practice clips. All of the clips are in the video at the top of this article.
1. Legend Glasker Gets Behind the Defense...Again
BYU signed a record recruiting class back in December. About half of that class has already enrolled and is participating in Spring Camp. With so much talent entering the program, a few young freshmen have already stood out.
No true freshman has stood out more than wide receiver Legend Glasker. Glasker has found ways to make plays day after day. On Friday, Glasker got behind the defense - again. That has been a theme in Spring Camp.
Glasker also came down with a back-shoulder pass from Treyson Bourguet.
2. Jaron Pula Makes an Appearance
Over the last two weeks, Jaron Pula has started to make appearances in the team portions of practice. The former four-star recruit is as talented as any wide receiver to come out of the state of Utah over the last few years. Pula is a name to that factor into the rotation by the time the season rolls around.
3. First Look at Mississippi State Transfer Jayven Williams
Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander will be BYU's starting cornerbacks. Behind those two, we expect Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams to play the role that Mory Bamba played a year ago. Williams was in the cornerback rotation at Mississippi State last season.
4. Defensive End Braxton Lindsey Makes Another Appearance
Braxton Lindsey has taken a lot of second-team reps in his first Spring Camp. Lindsey is looking like he could be ready to play right away. He has been mentioned as a freshman standout by Kelly Poppinga.
5. Jojo Phillips Shoestring Catch
BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips suffered an injury during week two that forced him to miss most of the season. When he returned, he didn't look comfortable and he struggled with some drops. After a full month to prepare for the bowl game, Phillips looked more like the Fall Camp version of himself that was making plays.
Phillips is probably the front-runner to be BYU's leading wide receiver in 2026. He has had a very productive camp. He made a shoestring grab on Friday.
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist