BYU Newcomers Headline Friday's Spring Practice Clips

On Friday, the BYU football program was back in action for another spring practice. While the media was not permitted to watch any portion of practice, BYU did provide a few practice clips. The newcomers on BYU's roster headlined the practice clips. All of the clips are in the video at the top of this article.

1. Legend Glasker Gets Behind the Defense...Again

BYU signed a record recruiting class back in December. About half of that class has already enrolled and is participating in Spring Camp. With so much talent entering the program, a few young freshmen have already stood out.

No true freshman has stood out more than wide receiver Legend Glasker. Glasker has found ways to make plays day after day. On Friday, Glasker got behind the defense - again. That has been a theme in Spring Camp.

Perfectly-thrown deep shot from Treyson Bourguet to Legend Glasker.



The true freshman wide receiver continues to make plays. pic.twitter.com/0ycUYUNdyB — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

Glasker also came down with a back-shoulder pass from Treyson Bourguet.

Treyson Bourguet connects with Legend Glasker pic.twitter.com/uFeX9pgvzh — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

2. Jaron Pula Makes an Appearance

Over the last two weeks, Jaron Pula has started to make appearances in the team portions of practice. The former four-star recruit is as talented as any wide receiver to come out of the state of Utah over the last few years. Pula is a name to that factor into the rotation by the time the season rolls around.

First look at four-star wide receiver Jaron Pula. Pula enrolled in January with his twin Kennan Pula who will play safety.



Pula's ceiling is as high as an wide receiver on BYU's roster. pic.twitter.com/GGy02Fv7nL — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

3. First Look at Mississippi State Transfer Jayven Williams

Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander will be BYU's starting cornerbacks. Behind those two, we expect Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams to play the role that Mory Bamba played a year ago. Williams was in the cornerback rotation at Mississippi State last season.

First look at Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams.



Williams is a veteran cornerback with one year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/ZI3tyhVXmg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

4. Defensive End Braxton Lindsey Makes Another Appearance

Braxton Lindsey has taken a lot of second-team reps in his first Spring Camp. Lindsey is looking like he could be ready to play right away. He has been mentioned as a freshman standout by Kelly Poppinga.

True freshman defensive end Braxton Lindsey gets in the backfield.



Kelly Poppinga mentioned Lindsey as as a freshman that has stood out. pic.twitter.com/SNbhBUtzVG — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

5. Jojo Phillips Shoestring Catch

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips suffered an injury during week two that forced him to miss most of the season. When he returned, he didn't look comfortable and he struggled with some drops. After a full month to prepare for the bowl game, Phillips looked more like the Fall Camp version of himself that was making plays.

Phillips is probably the front-runner to be BYU's leading wide receiver in 2026. He has had a very productive camp. He made a shoestring grab on Friday.