Aaron Roderick Says a 'Clear-Cut' Starter at Quarterback Has Emerged for BYU
PROVO, UT - BYU football is set to kick off the season on Saturday against Southern Illinois. While the Cougars have not announced who the starting quarterback will be on Saturday night, BYU offensive coordinator told the media that a "clear-cut" starter has emerged.
Since the beginning of camp, Roderick said he hoped that the decision would become obvious to not only him, but the entire team. He believes that has happened.
"What I hoped would happen during camp, that someone would separate themself to be the clear starter, we feel like that's occurred. We'll have a starting quarterback Saturday night and [we're] expecting good things."
Roderick said they won't announce the starter in an effort to make Southern Illinois prepare for both quarterbacks.
"It took some time for there to be some separation," Roderick added. "But we feel like we got what we were looking for and I think everyone on this team watched it happen...we have a clear-cut starter right now."
When asked about the rest of the quarterbacks in the room, Roderick said he feels "really good" about the quarterback position. "I feel really good about our quarterback room right now," Roderick said. "This is as solid of a group that we've had since I've been here and I think we've had good quarterback play here over the last six years and I expect it to continue."
Roderick said the battle to be the third-string quarterback is ongoing.
Roderick's message has been consistent throughout Fall camp: he was waiting for a clear-cut starter to emerge. Earlier in camp, Roderick said he was in "no rush" to name a starter.
"We're getting there but I'm not in a hurry," BYU offensive coordiantor Aaron Roderick said during week two of Fall camp. "We're going to just keep playing for a little bit...my experience with these things is usually the decision gets made on the field. It gets to a point where everyone on the team knows. Then when we say who the starter is everyone says 'yeah duh'. That's what we're looking for. We're not quite there. It's a good battle. We'll keep going for a while. There's no rush."