All Five of Bear Bachmeier's Touchdowns in Record-Setting Debut
On Saturday, BYU kicked off the 2025 season with a 69-0 win over Portland State. The headline of the night was true freshman Bear Bachmeier making BYU history as the first true freshman quarterback to start in week one. Bachmeier scored five total touchdowns in just one half. Five touchdowns is a true freshman record for the most touchdowns in a single game by a BYU true freshman.
In this article, we will recap all five of Bear Bachmeier's touchdowns in his record-setting debut.
1. Passing Touchdown to Chase Roberts
Bachmeier's first touchdown of the night was an easy toouchdown to a wide open Chase Roberts. On 3rd & Goal, Bachmeier found Chase Roberts for the first score of the night for the BYU offense (BYU had a special teams touchdown to open up the scoring).
2. Passing Touchdown to Noah Moeaki
One of Bachmeier's best throws of the night came on a play-action pass to Noah Moeaki. Bachmeier rolled to his right and threw a strike to Moeaki in the back of the endzone. Bachmeier showed off his ability to throw on the run on this play. Bachmeier fit the ball in a tight window before the cornerback could come back and help.
3. First Career Rushing Touchdown
Bachmeier's third touchdown of the night was his first career rushing touchdown. Bachmeier pulled a read option, read the defense, and found a lane to the endzone. Bachmeier had a nose for the endzone as a runner in high school - he tallied 33 rushing touchdowns at Murrieta Valley High School - and he showed that ability on Saturday night.
4. Passing Touchdown to Carsen Ryan
Bachmeier's third touchdown of the game was a 22-yard passing touchdown to Carsen Ryan. Bachmeier identified a mismatch and put the ball where Ryan could use his size to come down with it. The touchdown capped off a 4-play, 91-yard drive.
5. Rushing Touchdown
Bear's last touchdown on the night came on a designed pass. Bachmeier couldn't find anyone open, so he tucked the ball, made a few defenders miss, and found the endzone. That score recapped a perfectly-executed two-minute drill by the BYU offense.