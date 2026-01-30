An Early Look at BYU's Wide Receiver Unit in 2026

For the first time since the transfer portal was started, we can start to project what BYU's roster as early as January. While BYU could still add a few players that entered the portal when it was open, most of BYU's roster is set.

In this article, we're taking a way-too-early look at the 2026 BYU wide receiver room.

Before we get started, there are two important notes:

We don't know for sure who redshirted in 2025, so we assumed everyone would be one class older than they were in 2025 Not all returned missionaries will be on the roster; to avoid speculating on which missionaries will be invited to be on the roster and which will be asked to grayshirt, we assumed all returned missionaries would be on the roster

Newcomers will be marked with a note on their paths to BYU.

Without further ado, here is BYU's projected tight end room for the 2026 season.

BYU's Projected Wide Receiver Room

Tei Nacua - Sophomore

Cody Hagen - Junior

Reggie Frischknecht - Junior

Parker Kingston - Senior

Jojo Phillips - Junior

Tiger Bachmeier - Senior

Trey Roberts - Sophomore

Rowan Reay - Senior

Jared Esplin - Sophomore

Carter Hancock - Sophomore

Quinn Hale - Sophomore

Kila Keone - Sophomore

Jaron Pula - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Terrance Saryon - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Legend Glasker - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Kyler Kasper - Junior (Incoming Transfer)

Jett Nelson - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

If you've wondered why BYU has only added one transfer wide receiver, this view shows why. BYU will have at least three true freshmen wide receivers in 2026. Therefore, there are very few spots available. This group will only have two seniors: Parker Kingston and Tiger Bachmeier.

BYU needs some of its younger wide receivers to develop into reliable, starting-caliber wide receivers like Parker Kingston did in 2025. Cody Hagen and Jojo Phillips are the two leading candidates to do that. Oregon transfer Kyler Kasper was also brought in to play right away and replace Chase Roberts' ability to make contested catches.

Also, keep an eye on true freshman Jaron Pula. Pula could crack the rotation sooner rather than later. Pula is as physically gifted as any wide receiver to come out of the state of Utah over the last few years.

BYU's Projected Tight End Room

Ethan Wood - Junior

Keayen Nead - Senior

Jacob Nye - Sophomore

Noah Moeaki - Sophomore

Will Zundel - Sophomore

Anthony Olsen - Senior

Cole Clement - Sophomore

Roger Saleapaga - Junior (Incoming Transfer)

Walker Lyons - Junior (Incoming Transfer)

Matthew Frederick - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

The tight ends will be headlined by newcomers Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga. We expect Lyons to start and Saleapaga to be one of the top three tight ends. Historically, BYU has played at leas three tight ends in Aaron Roderick's offense.

