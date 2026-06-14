Andrew Gentry Highlights BYU's Young Talent at Tackle

At the conclusion of Spring Camp, veteran offensive tackle Andrew Gentry met with various members of the media. In an interview with BYU On SI, Gentry highlighted a handful of the young tackles in the room.

"I've kind of tried to take under my wing and help and bring them along to get them prepped and ready to take over for this next year when I'm gone," Gentry said.

Siosiua Latu-Finau

The first player that Gentry highlighted was redshirt freshman offensive tackle Siosiua Latu-Finau. "Latu, really good player," Gentry said. "He's a great athlete. He's going to be a heck of a player."

Siosiua is the twin of Kelepi Latu-Finau who plays defensive tackle for the Cougars. Siosiua was committed to Stanford before he flipped his commitment to BYU. During Spring Camp, Latu-Finau got a lot of second-team reps at left tackle. Latu-Finau is up to 310 pounds, up from his high school weight of 280 pounds.

Bott Mulitalo

Back in December, BYU signed its best signing class since recruiting rankings became popular in the early 2000's. A chunk of them, including four-star signee Bott Mulitalo, enrolled early and participated in Spring Camp.

Regarding true freshman Bott Mulitalo, Gentry called Mulitalo "one of the best athletes I've seen as an offensive lineman."

"Mulitalo, Lone Peak, true freshman, is one of the best athletes I've seen as an offensive lineman, so he's going to be a phenomenal player as well," Gentry said.

Gentry had a chance to get a really good look at Mulitalo during the spring. Gentry, who will start for BYU at right tackle, saw Mulitalo get a lot of the second-team reps at right tackle. In our post-spring depth chart, we projected Mulitalo to be the backup right tackle.

Andrew Williams & Caden McKee

Gentry highlighted Andrew Williams and Caden McKee as two redshirt freshmen with "a ton of potential."

Andrew Williams signed with BYU as part of the 2025 signing class. Williams redshirted in 2025 as a true freshman. During Spring Camp 2025, Williams got some first-team reps when Isaiah Jatta was out with an injury.

Caden McKee, a walk-on, is the younger brother of former Stanford quarterback turned Philadelphia Eagles quarter Tanner McKee. McKee is currently a little undersized at 270 pounds.

Offensive Tackle Depth Chart

Left Tackle

Paki Finau Siosiua Latu-Finau OR Andrew Williams

We expect Washington transfer Paki Finau to start for BYU at left tackle. Finau started a handful of games as a redshirt freshman at Washington last season. However, he primarily lined up at guard. Sliding over tackle marks a return to the position he was recruited to play coming out of high school.

Finau was a four-star prospect with offers from all over the country when he committed to the Huskies. Behind Finau, we give Siosiua Latu-Finau the narrow edge to be the backup left tackle. We also expect Andrew Williams to be in the mix.

Right Tackle

Andrew Gentry Bott Mulitalo

Andrew Gentry will start at right tackle after starting for the Cougars at the same position in 2025. Gentry, a Michigan transfer, will have the benefit of his first full offseason at BYU. He was coming off a lisfranc injury when he signed with the Cougars.

Behind Gentry, we give the nod to true freshman Bott Mulitalo. We believe Mulitalo can be BYU's long-term solution at right tackle after Gentry graduates.

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