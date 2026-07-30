2026 BYU Tight Ends: Roster Breakdown, Depth Chart, and Expectations

The BYU football program kicks off training camp next week. As training camp inches closer, we are previewing the BYU position groups for the 2026 season. Westarted the series by highlighting the BYU running backs and the BYU wide receivers. Today, we will examine the BYU tight ends.

Roster Breakdown

Newcomers headline the BYU tight end group. The Cougars lost starter Carsen Ryan to graduation last season. Ryan was the best BYU tight end of the Big 12 era, so he left big shoes to fill. The Cougars turned to the transfer portal to fill the void that Carsen left.

BYU brought in USC transfer Walker Lyons and Oregon transfer Roger Saleapaga. Both Lyons and Saleapaga had prior connections to BYU, and both of them had carved out roles for themselves at their previous stops. Lyons and Saleapaga were called two of BYU's best players back in Spring Camp, and both of them are expected to play major roles for BYU.

Behind Lyons and Saleapaga, BYU returns 2025 role players Noah Moeaki and Keayen Nead. BYU uses up to three tight ends situationally, so we expect them to be in similar roles in 2026. Keayen Nead, in particular, will be used as a run-blocking tight end.

The rest of BYU's tight ends are inexperienced. Jacob Nye enters his second year with the program after redshirting a season ago. Matthew Fredrick has returned from his mission and joind the program as well. If either of Fredrick or Nye are ready to contribute, BYU will have an extremely deep group of tight ends.

2 - Roger Saleapaga II

7 - Walker Lyons

24 - Ethan Wood

44 - Josh Davis

45 - Keayen Nead

80 - Jacob Nye

82 - Noah Moeaki

83 - Will Zundel

86 - Cole Clement

87 - Matthew Fredrick

Depth Chart

We expect both Lyons and Saleapaga to play a lot, and we believe both will start as well. Given the question marks at wide receiver, BYU will feature a heavy dose of tight ends. We expect BYU to run a lot of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers) with Lyons and Saleapaga.

Behind Lyons and Salepaga, we believe Moeaki and Nead will find their way on the depth chart as well. As mentiond, Nead will primarily be used as a run blocker. Moeaki can catch some passes out of the backfield. If either Lyons or Saleapaga goes down with injury, Moeaki would be in line to take those reps.

Walker Lyons OR Roger Saleapaga Noah Moeaki OR Keayen Nead

Expectations

The expectations for this room are high following the standout performances of both Lyons and Saleapaga during Spring Camp. Saleapaga looked like a player that could lead BYU in receiving. He is a matchup problem for defenses with his size and route running ability. Here's a clip of Saleapaga creating separation against defensive back Jonathan Kabeya.

Tight end targets have been a consistent theme throughout Spring Camp so far. That continued on Monday with Bear Bachmeier finding Roger Saleapaga for a chunk gain. pic.twitter.com/9czYDsYfjb — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

Walker Lyons came in with high expectations as well. The former USC Trojan was signed to replace Carsen Ryan. Like Saleapaga, Lyons will be a fixture in the BYU offense. He doesn't move as well as Salepaga does, but he is capable of creating separation against linebackers and using his frame to keep defensive backs out of passing lanes, like he did on this rep against Evan Johnson.

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

If BYU is going to accomplish its goals of winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff, it needs two or three reliable pass-catchers to emerge. Given the turnover at wide receiver, BYU is going to expect its tight ends to play fill those roles. The expectations for this group, despite their lack of production at BYU, is very high.

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