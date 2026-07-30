How Ephraim Asiata’s Legal Troubles Impact BYU’s Linebacker Rotation

Earlier this week, news surfaced that BYU backup linebacker Ephraim Asiata was arrested and charged with a DUI and several other offenses. Asiata was entering his third year with the program after signing with BYU in the 2024 recruiting class.

Real life is more important than what happens on the football field. While the personal outcomes for Asiata and his family matter more than any impact to a depth chart, there will be an on-field impact to BYU as the Cougars get ready to kickoff Fall Camp. In this article, we'll focus on the ripple effect of Asiata's situation as it relates to the BYU linebacker room.

Between the charges and the honor code, it's highly unlikely that Asiata will contribute for BYU in 2026. Even if he remains on the roster, he will be handed a suspension of some length. In this article, we will assume that Asiata will not be available for Kelly Poppinga and his defense in 2026.

Asiata played 68 snaps for the BYU defense over the last two years as a reserve linebacker. He appeared in the first three games of the 2025 season for BYU before missing the remainder of the season due to injury.

Between his weight and injuries, Asiata hasn't carved out a consistent role for himself. When healthy, he was primarily inserted in obvious passing situations or in garbage time. Coming out of spring camp, we listed Asiata as a co-backup behind starters Isaiah Glasker, Siale Esera, and Cade Uluave.

We didn't expect Asiata to play a big role for the BYU defense in 2026, but we did expect him to provide some quality depth. Asiata was described as a "special athlete" by now defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga after he arrived at BYU. The hope was that entering his third season with the program, Asiata would be positioned to take a step forward and push for a rotational spot. Coming out of the spring, however, he was not in our projected linebacker rotation.

Updated BYU Linebacker Depth Chart

Cade Uluave Jake Clifton

Isaiah Glasker Ace Kaufusi

Siale Esera Miles Hall

Asiata's potential absence doesn't change the starting lineup for BYU. We still expect Cougars to start Cade Uluave, Isaiah Glasker, and Siale Esera. That trio could be the best in the Big 12 in 2026.

Jake Clifton is someone to watch during Fall Camp. He was productive in the spring after returning home from his mission. Remember, Clifton was a starting linebacker for a really good Kansas State defense prior to his mission. If Clifton is back to full strength, he has the potential to push Siale Esera for playing time.

Ace Kaufusi and Miles Hall have separated themselves as the next in line at linebacker. They combined to play over 300 snaps on defense last season.

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