Bear Bachmeier Gets a Shoutout on College GameDay
BYU has the week off as they prepare to take on Texas Tech in a massive game next week. Meanwhile, College GameDay is in Salt Lake City featuring Cincinnati at Utah. In front of a pro-Utah crowd, BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier got a shoutout from Pat McAfee.
"BYU is gonna have a couple big games here," McAfee said when discussing the Big 12 title race. "TCU, Cinci down the road. They are undefeated for a reason and I know [the Utah crowd] is not going to like hearing this, but the Holy War happened. The game took place. And there is a freshman quarterback for BYU - Bear Bachmeier - who looks very cool. He has a very cool number. He has a very cool name. He used to be able to run all over the place. He was a dawg. No. 47, looks like a linebacker, plays like a linebacker. Last week, he went for 307 through the air. 49 yards rushing and 3 total touchdowns. He's only getting better. He's a freshman that's only getting better for them. So it's hard not to say that BYU is the best team in the Big 12 right now Coach Saban."
The topic of the Holy War was discussed earlier in the show. The crew debated the possibility of a BYU-Utah rematch in the Big 12 title game.
"[BYU and Utah] might be the two best teams in the Big 12. They might be on a collision course for another Holy War in the Big 12 championship....this BYU team just wins. So whenever you talk about the possibilities, I think there is a great possibility that the Holy War is the Big 12 championship."
To get to the Big 12 title game, Utah will need a lot of help. And ironically, they would probably need some help from BYU. The Utes would need to win out, first and foremost. They would also need at least three out of these four things to happen:
- Utah needs Houston to lose at least one more game
- Utah needs Texas Tech to lose at least one more game (that's where they might need BYU's help), preferably two
- The Utes would need Cincinnati to lose a second conference game (assuming Cincinnati loses to Utah, since Utah is only in the title game if they win out); this is another area where Utah might need BYU's help
- Utah needs BYU to lose at least two of its last four games
Since Utah has head-to-head losses against both Texas Tech and BYU, Utah would need multiple teams to be tied at 7-2 and hope their conference strength of schedule allows them to get in.