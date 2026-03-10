Updated 2026 Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket

The 2026 Big 12 men's basketball tournament is officially underway. The first game of the first round featured Baylor and Arizona State. The Sun Devils held on to secure an 83-79 win and advance to the second round. Other first round games on Tuesday will include Cincinnati-Utah, BYU-Kansas State and Oklahoma State-Colorado.

Updated 2026 Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

Below is the updated 2026 Big 12 men's tournament bracket to include actual results. This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.

The first game of the 2026 tournament featured a late comeback attempt by Baylor. ASU led by as much as 11 with 36 seconds to go. Baylor cut into the lead but ultimately lost 83-79. The Sun Devils had five players in double figures and four of five starters scored 10 or more points. The only starter that didn't score at least 10 points was Maurice Odom who scored 9 points and added 4 rebounds.

The Sun Devils will advance to the second round where they will take on Iowa State.

BYU will be the 10-seed and will take on 15-seed Kansas State in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. The Cougars are looking to maintain the momentum they gained by taking down no. 10 Texas Tech last Saturday. Unlike the other teams playing in the Big 12 tournament on Tuesday, BYU is a lock for the NCAA Tournament. This week, the Cougars are playing to position themselves for a 6-seed in the tournament. A loss to Kansas State would potentially jeopardize their chance at a 6-seed.

In total, the first round will feature four games including the bottom eight teams in the league. Baylor-Arizona State began the tournament with a game on Tuesday morning. They will be followed by 9-seed Cincinnati who will take on 16-seed Utah. The early evening game will feature 10-seed BYU against 15-seed Kansas State. The final game of the first round will feature 11-seed Colorado against 14-seed Oklahoma State.

The second round will feature Iowa State (5), TCU (6), WVU, (7), and UCF (8) who will enjoy first round byes. Those four teams will take on the winners of the first round games. Iowa State will take on Arizona State who edged out Baylor in the first game of the tournament.

The quarterfinals will feature the four top seeds: Arizona (1), Houston (2), Kansas (3), and Texas Tech (4). If BYU advances to the quarterfinals, they will be playing their third game in three days when they take on Houston.