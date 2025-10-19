Bear Bachmeier Makes BYU History in Win Over Rival Utah
What a performance by the true freshman. On Saturday, BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier made history by becoming the first freshman quarterback to beat Utah. Bachmeier's stat line wasn't flashy, but the stats hardly tell the full story of what he accomplished against the Utes.
Bachmeier was 13/22 for 166 yards and 1 touchdown. He also 11 carries for 64 yards, including the game-sealing touchdown run that sent LaVell Edwards Stadium into a frenzy. Perhaps most importantly, he had no turnovers in a game where the margins were razor thin.
Bachmeier continues to do things that true freshman quarterbacks shouldn't be doing. Out of the gate, Bachmeier came out looking like a poised veteran who has played in this rivalry many times before.
Bachmeier made key plays when it mattered, and he continued to get up after taking a pair of hits that could have knocked him out of the game. On one hit late in the fourth quarter, Utah linebacker Lander Barton was ejected from the game for targeting.
With four minutes remaining, the BYU offense was in a dangerous situation. The Cougars were faced with 3rd & 11 from the Utah 22 yard-line. A field goal in that situation would have given Utah the ball back with a chance to go win the game. Aaron Roderick turned to his true freshman signal caller with the game on the line, and he delivered. Just like he did in the fourth quarter against Arizona. Just like he did in the second half against Colorado.
On 3rd & 11, Bachmeier made a run that will be remembered for the next forty years in Provo. First, Bachmeier made a linebacker miss to give him a chance to get upfield. Then Bachmeier skipped between two would-be tacklers to gain the first down. Finally, Bachmeier carried two Utah defenders six yards into the endzone for the game-sealing touchdown.
It wasn't just the run, either. Utah took its first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter. At that point, BYU's offense hadn't scored in the second half and Devon Dampier was moving the football on the BYU defense.
Bachmeier came out and responded with the best drive of the game to that point. BYU needed only five plays to go 81 yards and take the lead back just three minutes after Utah had taken the lead for the first time. On the first play of that drive, Bachmeier had a run for nine yards on first down. He had consecutive completions of 17 yards and 26 yards to put BYU in Utah territory. The drive was capped off by a touchdown run by Parker Kingston.
Earlier in the game, Bachmeier had his best throw of the game on a touchdown to Chase Roberts. Bachmeier put it in the perfect spot and Roberts went up and got it.
Bachmeier continues to get better and better as the season progresses. He also continues to do things we haven't seen him do better, like this hurdle over a Utah defender for a first down.
Bachmeier neutralized an elite Utah pass rush by getting rid of the ball quickly and navigating the pocket on play action. For example, this throw to Carsen Ryan to put BYU in scoring position. Bachmeier had his back turned to the defense. He immediatley navigated the pressure from Logan Fano and made a throw on the run for a first down.
Bachmeier continues to do things that true freshmen simply shouldn't be able to do. He has led the Cougars to a perfect 7-0 record for the second consecutive season. And he is only starting to scratch the surface of his potential.