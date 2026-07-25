10 BYU Football Newcomers to Watch During 2026 Fall Camp

Back in December, BYU signed its best recruiting class since the turn of the century. A large portion of that signing class enrolled early and could make an instant impact in 2026. On top of the high school signees, BYU also brought in some high-quality transfers to fill immediate needs. Realistically, there are probably 15 newcomers that will be on the two-deep when BYU releases the first depth chart of the 2026 season.

In this article, we will highlight the 10 newcomers to watch that could be the most impactful in 2026.

10. Jaron Pula - WR

BYU freshman wide receiver Jaron Pula at 2026 Spring Camp | BYU Photo

It's been well documented that BYU has a lot of production to replace at wide receiver. Those opportunities at wide receiver open the door for a freshman like Jaron Pula to make an instant impact. Pula, a former four-star recruit, is already 200 pounds and has the size to step in and play right away.

He also has the talent to be one of BYU's best wide receviers in 2026 and beyond. Historically speaking, the tie has gone to the more experienced wide receiver since Fesi Sitake has been BYU's wide receivers coach. Perhaps Pula has enough talent to break through and contribute right away.

9. Bott Mulitalo - OL

This time last year, Bott Mulitalo was preparing for his first season as an offensive tackle at Lone Peak High School. The former defensive tackle prospect was one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the country when he backed off his Oregon commitment and switched positions. Mulitalo maintained his four-star rating as an offensive tackle prospect and committed to BYU.

Mulitalo only has one year of offensive tackle experience under his belt, but he did enroll early and participate in Spring Camp. Still, we don't anticipate Mulitalo will start right away. It's more likely that he will be the backup right tackle and take a year before becoming the full-time starter in 2027. However, if injuries impact that position, Mulitalo could be asked to play right away. For that reason, his development is a story to watch during Fall Camp.

8. Braxton Lindsey - DE

Braxton Lindsey, another four-star recruit, made a few standout plays during Spring Camp. Lindsey is part of a crowded defensive end room, but he might be too talented to keep off the field. BYU needs its defensive ends to be disruptive pass rushers, and Lindsey could make an immediate impact in that regard. It doesn't hurt that Lindsey has the requisite size to play right away at 235 pounds.

We expect him to start out playing situationally in September, then we anticipate his role will grow as the season progresses.

7. Legend Glasker - WR

No true freshman was more impressive than Legend Glasker during Spring Camp. Glasker consistently made plays with the second-team offense. He played well enough to earn some first-team reps during the spring. Aaron Roderick told the media that he expected Glasker to play right away.

Then, Cody Hagen announced his retirement after Spring Camp. Now, BYU needs a freshman wide receiver to produce right away. We believe Glasker is the most equipped to capitalize on that opportunity.

Perfectly-thrown deep shot from Treyson Bourguet to Legend Glasker.



The true freshman wide receiver continues to make plays. pic.twitter.com/0ycUYUNdyB — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

6. Paki Finau - OL

Get to know BYU's new left tackle: Washington transfer Paki Finau. Finau started multiple games for Washington last season and played well. However, he spent most of his time at guard. Finau was a four-star offensive tackle prospect coming out of high school, and he is returning to his natural position at BYU.

Finau has the requisite size and athleticism to be BYU's long-term solution at left tackle. However, his experience at tackle is limited. It remains to be seen if he will experience some growing pains. That will be something to watch during Fall Camp.

5. Jayven Williams - CB

Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams will play an important role for the BYU defense. BYU likes to rotate at least three cornerbacks, and we believe Williams will be in the top three with Evan Johnson and Therrian Alexander III.

First look at Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams.



Williams is a veteran cornerback with one year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/ZI3tyhVXmg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

Williams played a similar role for Mississippi State a year ago. Williams was the third cornerback for the Bulldogs, and he played well. He allowed just 194 receiving yards in 175 coverage snaps. 138 of those 194 yards came during two big plays. Outside of those two big plays, Williams was very consistent.

With the help of some very good safeties behind him, Williams could be a very good player for BYU.

4. Kyler Kasper - WR

Kyler Kasper is expected to be one of BYU's best wide receivers right away. The Oregon transfer was one of the top wide receivers in his recruiting class before he signed with the Ducks. Injuries derailed his Oregon career, so staying healthy will be key for his this season.

True freshman quarterback Enoch Watson finds Kyler Kasper in the end zone.



Watson returned home from his mission and enrolled in January. pic.twitter.com/w0zEYNpu3i — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 7, 2026

If Kasper stays healthy, he will give Aaron Roderick a lot of unique tools to work with. He is a true 6'6 and he moves really well for his size. His size, paired with 6'5 Jojo Phillips, could give BYU the biggest collection of skill players in college football.

If the season started today, these would be our projected starters at the skill positions:

QB Bear Bachmeier - 6'2, 230 pounds

RB LJ Martin - 6'2, 225 pounds

WR Jojo Phillips - 6'5, 205 pounds

WR Kyler Kasper - 6'6, 212 pounds

TE Walker Lyons - 6'4, 245 pounds

TE Roger Saleapaga - 6'4, 235 pounds

3. Roger Saleapaga - TE

Roger Saleapaga was a four-star tight end at nearby Orem High School before he signed with Oregon. Saleapaga was primarily used as a run-blocking tight end in Eugene. Frankly, he was under-utilized as a pass-catcher during his time at Oregon because the Ducks had two other first-round picks at tight end.

We expect him to be a fixture in BYU's passing attack in 2026.

Tight end targets have been a consistent theme throughout Spring Camp so far. That continued on Monday with Bear Bachmeier finding Roger Saleapaga for a chunk gain. pic.twitter.com/9czYDsYfjb — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

There's a scenario where Saleapaga could lead BYU in receiving in 2026. He is too big to be defended by cornerbacks, and he is quick enough to create separation against linebacker and safeties.

2. Cade Uluave - LB

Cade Uluave was an All-ACC selection in 2025. He is expected to start right away alongside Isaiah Glasker and Siale Esera. Uluave was called one of the fastest players on BYU's defense by defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga. He apparently reached 22 miles per hour during Spring Camp.

Cal transfer Cade Uluave with the near interception. Safe to say the club on his right hand made it harder to come down with it. pic.twitter.com/rzgIR6JJR9 — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 18, 2026

Uluave is disruptive against the run, and he was very efficient as a pass-rusher. However, Cal rarely used him to get after the passer. We expect him to be used more as a pass rusher than he was in 2025.

1. Walker Lyons - TE

Walker Lyons had 20 catches for 223 yards at USC last season. He was also effective as a run blocker. We expect Lyons and Saleapaga to start for the Cougars at tight end. Lyons is able to use his big frame to keep defenders out of passing lanes. He has the potential to pick up some extra yardage after the catch as well.

BYU needs new pass-catchers to step up during Fall Camp and become Bachmeier's favorite targets. We believe Lyons will establish himself as one of Bachmeier's top targets over the next month.

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.