Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on CFB Playoff Committee: 'They're Concentrating on Team Logos'
"No three-loss team from a P4 conference should get a bye over a two-loss champion from the Big 12."
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark did not mince words in addressing the CFB Playoff Committee as he expressed his dissatisfaction with how the committee has approached the rankings this season.
"As you know, I'm a pretty transparent guy, and I speak what's on my mind."
Yormark's main concerns are that strength of schedule and overall record are not being respected in terms of team rankings. Arizona State and Iowa State are the two teams that are impacted the most, as they will play for the Big 12 championship this week.
Whether or not that's how the committee has chosen to approach the rankings, he does have a point.
"74% of the Big 12's wins were against Power opponents this season. Meanwhile, the Group of Five is 11-80 versus Power Four teams this season. And in no way should a Group of Five champion be ranked above our champion."
"I need to better understand the key metrics that are being used. Strength of schedule was identified for me early in the fall, and that hasn't happened."
Coming in at No. 18 in the latest edition of the committee's CFB Playoff rankings, BYU's hopes at the playoff are over. The two most probable bowl game destinations for the Cougars are the Alamo Bowl, where BYU would likely face off against Colorado, and the Pop Tarts bowl, where Clemson and Miami are potential opponents.