Big 12 Football Power Rankings Going Into Week 10
A pecking order is being established in the Big 12. According to the advanced analytics, it is a four-way race between BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Colorado for the Big 12 title. The Big 12 has already been chaotic and less than half of the conference games have been played. Today, we're updating our Big 12 power rankings ahead of week ten.
1. BYU
Record: 8-0
Next Opponent: Utah
BYU gets the top spot for having the best resume and the best record in the Big 12. BYU's win over Kansas State is the best win in league play by a wide margin. The Cougars are positioned as well as they possibly could be heading into November.
2. Iowa State
Record: 7-0
Next Opponent: Texas Tech
Iowa State had a close call against UCF two weeks ago. The Cyclones are the other undefeated team in the Big 12 and just behind BYU in the power rankings. The Cyclones have been probably the most consistent team in the conference.
In its history, Iowa State has never been able to get over the hump. The Cyclones have never won an outright conference championship. If this is their year, they will need to survive trap games like this week against Texas Tech.
3. Kansas State
Record: 7-1
Next Opponent: Houston
Kansas State survived a scare against rival Kansas last week. The Wildcats have a fairly favorable schedule the rest of the way with games against Houston, Arizona State, and Cincinnati before they travel to Iowa State. They could be 10-1 when they take on Iowa State in week 12.
4. Colorado
Record: 6-2
Next Opponent: Texas Tech
Colorado continues to stack up wins and hang around in the conference title race. The Buffaloes are a good football team that are a play or two away from being undefeated in conference play. The schedule is favorable from Colorado from here on out. They are a real threat to steal a spot in the conference championship game. Colorado and Texas Tech square off next Saturday in what will probably be one of Colorado's most difficult remaining games.
5. Cincinnati
Record: 5-3
Next Opponent: Colorado
Cincinnati was essentially eliminated from the Big 12 title race with their loss at Colorado. The Bearcats are 3-2 in Big 12 play and they have a brutal schedule over the next four games. They have to play at Kansas State and at Iowa State. For now, they deserve a spot in the top five, but there is a big gap between the top four and the rest.
6. Arizona State
Record: 5-2
Next Opponent: Oklahoma State
Arizona State's offense struggled without Sam Leavitt in the lineup. It sounds like Leavitt will play against Oklahoma State on Saturday. They are still 5-2 and have a great chance to get to a bowl game.
7. TCU
Record: 5-3
Next Opponent: Texas Tech
TCU is incredibly challenging to predict. One week, they are allowing 66 points to SMU and the next they are holding Utah to 7 points. They also have one of the worst losses in conference play to Houston. The Horned Frogs are 3-2 in conference play so they deserve a spot in the middle of the pack, but no team in the Big 12 is more volatile this season than TCU.
8. West Virginia
Record: 4-4
Next Opponent: Cincinnati
West Virginia could have cemented themselves as a Big 12 championship contender over the last two weeks against Iowa State and Kansas State. Instead, the Mountaineers weren't really competitive in either game. They have talent on the roster and they have played a brutal schedule, but this isn't the year for the Mountaineers. The priority for Neal Brown is to get to a bowl game and save his job.
9. Baylor
Record: 4-4
Next Opponent: TCU
Baylor has been a much better team with Sawyer Robertson at quarterback. We've said over the last two weeks that it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bears go on a little bit of a run. Now, they have won two consecutive games and they have the chance to make it three against TCU. Their is a legitimate chance for Baylor to get back to a bowl game.
10. Texas Tech
Record: 5-3
Next Opponent: TCU
Texas Tech's luck has run out the last few weeks. The Red Raiders have never been as good as their record indicated, but the losses hadn't started piling up until the last few weeks. They are in danger of losing their third consecutive game at Iowa State this weekend.
11. Houston
Record: 3-5
Next Opponent: Kansas State
Houston is not a good football team, but they have managed to win two conference games against TCU and Utah. Those two wins earn them a spot in the top 11.
12. UCF
Record: 3-5
Next Opponent: Arizona
There are four teams that are 1-3 in Big 12 play. UCF is the most dangerous of those four and they proved it on the road at Iowa State a few weeks. UCF's rushing attack is legit, but they were kept in check by BYU last week.
13. Arizona
Record: 3-5
Next Opponent: UCF
Arizona gets worse seemingly every week. They are in a bad place right now.
14. Kansas
Record: 2-6
Next Opponent: Iowa State
Kansas is much better than their record indicates, but until they can win a close game, they don't deserve to be better than 14th in the power rankings. They will likely be eliminated from bowl eligibility after their next game against Iowa State.
15. Utah
Utah's offense might be the worst in the Power Four. Until they get things figured out on that side of the ball, every game is going to be a challenge to win. They are coming off head-scratching losses against TCU and Houston.
Record: 4-4
Next Opponent: BYU
16. Oklahoma State
Record: 3-5
Next Opponent: Baylor
Oklahoma State has the talent to beat a lot of teams in this conference, but it hasn't come together. They played much better after a bye week against BYU, but they reverted back to old habits against Baylor. The Cowboys are winless in conference play at 0-5.