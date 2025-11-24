Big 12 Releases Title Game Clinching Scenarios for the Four Contending Teams
It's the week of Thanksgiving and four Big 12 teams have a mathematical chance to make the Big 12 title game: BYU, Texas Tech, Utah, and Arizona State. On Sunday evening, the Big 12 released the scenarios for each team to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.
In this article, we will break down the necessary dominoes for each team in the hunt.
BYU
BYU is one of the two teams that controls its own destiny. While a BYU win over UCF would secure the Cougars' spot in the title game no matter what, they could also potentially make it to the title game with a loss. There are three ways BYU could clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game:
- A BYU win over UCF
- An Arizona State loss to Arizona (regardless of BYU-UCF result)
- A BYU loss + a Texas Tech loss + an ASU win + a Utah win
Texas Tech
Texas Tech is the other team that controls its own destiny to the Big 12 title game. Like BYU, however, Texas Tech doesn't necessarily have to win on Saturday to make it to the Big 12 title game. There are two ways Texas Tech could clinch a spot in the title game.
- A Texas Tech win over WVU
- An Arizona State loss to Arizona (Regardless of Texas Tech-WVU result)
Like BYU, ASU could punch Tech's ticket to the title game with a loss to Arizona. Arizona and ASU play on Friday, so there is a scenario where the Big 12 title game could already be set before BYU and Texas Tech play their final games on Saturday.
Utah
Utah doesn't control its own destiny at this point in the season. The Utes lost control of their destiny back in October when they lost to BYU. Utah would need all four games to go their way to be playing in Arlington:
- Utah win over Kansas + Texas Tech loss + ASU win + BYU win
If all four of those things go Utah's way, the Utes would get a rematch against BYU in the title game.
Arizona State
There are three ways Arizona State could end up in Arlington playing for the Big 12 title:
- ASU win + Texas Tech loss + Utah win + BYU win
- ASU win + BYU loss + Utah loss
- ASU win + Texas Tech loss +BYU loss + Utah win