How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Arizona State in Big 12 Home Opener

On Wednesday night, the BYU basketball program will host its first Big 12 home game against Arizona State. The Cougars are looking to 2-0 in the Big 12 and eventually position themselves to be a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Below is all the information you need to watch the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Arizona State

This game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and Peacock. It will tipoff at 7:00 PM Mountain Time.

Time: 7:00 PM Mountain Time

Date: Wednesday, January 7th, 2025

Channel: NBC Sports Network & Peacock

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

NBC Sports Network is available for people with Xfinity and YouTube TV.

KenPom Prediction

KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Arizona State. KenPom gives BYU a 94% chance to win with a projected final score of 90-73.

BYU is ranked 10th in KenPom and Arizona State is ranked 86th.

Injury Update

BYU provided the final availability report for the Arizona State game. BYU starting center Keba Keita was ruled out for this game. BYU will turn to Khadim Mboup and Abdullah Ahmed to replace Keita's minutes. Ahmed joined the program midyear and made his BYU debut a few weeks ago. He made an impact last Saturday against Kansas State.

BYU starting guard Kennard Davis is listed as a game-time decision for this game. Davis was not listed on the initial injury report for this game on Tuesday night. In other words, something might have happened between Tuesday and Wednesday that impacted his status for this game. Davis has been an impactful player for BYU on both ends of the court.

A Chance to Get Out to a Strong Start in the Big 12

BYU is 1-0 in conference play and looking to improve to 2-0 with a win over Arizona State. The Cougars have a great chance to start 4-0 according to KenPom. If BYU beats the Sun Devils, BYU's chances to go 4-0 to start league play will increase to 78%.

After Arizona State, BYU will travel up I-15 to take on rival Utah on Saturday. BYU has an 89% chance to beat Utah according to KenPom. The Utes are the worst team in the Big 12 in the KenPom rankings. After the Utah game, BYU will return home to host TCU at home.

