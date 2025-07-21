Big 12 Reportedly 'Not Interested' in Memphis Proposal to Buy Way Into the League
Memphis has made an offer to join the Big 12 conference, according to multiple reports. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports was the first to report the news. In an unprecedented proposal, Memphis offered the Big 12 somewhere in the range of $200-$250 million to join the conference.
Not only would Memphis pay their way into the conference, they would also forego any conference revenue until 2030 and offer the Big 12 the option to kick Memphis out of the league in 2030 if they don't provide value to the conference.
"Memphis’ proposal is described as a “no-risk” concept, according to some in the Big 12, and it also sets a standard, perhaps, of expansion fees to enter a league. The school would: take zero distribution for the final five years of the league’s new television deal with ESPN and FOX; add the sponsorships in excess of $150 million over five years; and subject itself to expulsion after 2030-31 if Big 12 deems it is not adding value."- Ross Dellenger
Dellenger reports that "league-wide support is not there" for Memphis to join the league. Brett McMurphy of On3Sports validated that report, saying the league is "not interested" in adding Memphis from the American Conference.
Memphis was a candidate for Big 12 expansion back in 2021 when BYU, Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati were added to the league. The Big 12 passed on Memphis at the time, and it appears the Big 12 member institutions are firm on their stance to keep Memphis out of the league in the future.
BYU and Memphis have some history between them. Back in 2014, BYU and Memphis faced off in the Miami Beach Bowl. The game went to double overtime before the Tigers edged out the Cougars 55-48. After the game, a brawl broke out between the two teams that culminated in a suspension of BYU safety Kai Nacua.