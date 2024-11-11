Bowl Projections for BYU Following Win Over Utah
On Saturday night, BYU took down rival Utah in dramatic fashion to remain undefeated. At 9-0, BYU is currently in first place in the Big 12 and in position to potentially go to the College Football Playoff. BYU is one of just four remaining undefeated teams. After week eleven, multiple national outlets continue to project BYU to the College Football Playoff.
ESPN - Kyle Bonagura
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Penn State
In Kyle Bonagura's projection, BYU would win the Big 12 and receive the no. 3 seed. The Cougars would face no. 6 Penn State in the College Football Playoff. In terms of matchups, this would be a great one for BYU.
ESPN - Mark Schlabach
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Georgia
Like Bonagura, Mark Schlabach projects BYU to win the Big 12 and play in the Fiesta Bowl. Schlabach projects the opponent to be Georgia in the quarterfinals. In this scenario outlined by Schlabach, Georgia would receive the no. 11 seed and take down no. 6 seed Indiana.
Action Network - Brett McMurphy
Projection: Alamo Bowl
Opponent: Washington State
Brett McMurphy was not impressed by BYU this weekend. He kicked BYU out of his CFP projection and projected BYU to the Alamo Bowl against...Washington State. Based on what BYU has accomplished thus far this season, this would be a letdown.
CBS Sports - Jerry Palm
Projection: Sugar Bowl (CFP Second Round)
Opponent: Texas/Tennessee
Jerry Palmer of CBS Sports, who isn't typically optimistic towards BYU, likes BYU to win the Big 12 and get the no. 2 seed in the CFP. BYU would take on the winner of Texas/Tennessee in the second round. Palm has BYU playing in the Sugar Bowl - that won't happen if BYU wins the Big 12. The Cougars will play in the Fiesta Bowl if they win the Big 12 and are a top four seed in the CFP.
247Sports - Brad Crawford
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Tennessee
Brad Crawford of 247Sports has projected BYU to the CFP over the last few months. Crawford likes BYU to win the Big 12 and face Tennessee in the quarterfinals. Crawford projects BYU to earn the three seed over Miami.
Bleacher Report - Joe Tansey
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Ohio State/Boise State
Another Fiesta Bowl projection. In this projection, BYU would be the no. 4 seed and face the winner of Ohio State/Boise State.