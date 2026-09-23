Bowl Projections for BYU Football After 3-0 Start

It's hard to believe that we're already a quarter of the way through the college football season. BYU is 3-0 and all of its lofty preseason goals are still intact. In this article, we will look around at the latest bowl projections for the BYU football program.

Sports Illustrated

Bowl: College Football Playoff

Opponent: LSU

The SI national desk likes BYU's chances to not only make the College Football Playoff, but host a first round game as well. Bryan Fischer projects BYU to host the LSU Tigers in the first round of the playoff. Needless to say, hosting LSU and Lane Kiffin in LaVell Edwards Stadium for a playoff game would be electric.

ESPN

Bowl: College Football Playoff

Opponent: Alabama

Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach projected BYU to the College Football Playoff where the Cougars would take on Alabama. Bonagura has BYU as the 9-seed playing at Alabama. Schlabach has BYU as the 8-seed hosting Alabama. This would be an intruiging matchup, as BYU's defense would have a chance to generate havoc against Alabama's inexperienced quarterback.

On3

Bowl: College Football Playoff

Opponent: Indiana

On3's Brett McMurphy has BYU in the CFP playing at reigning national champion Indiana in the first round. The Hoosiers are formidable defensively, but TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover doesn't have that offense clicking at the same level. BYU would have a chance to go into Bloomington and win that game.

USA Today

Bowl: College Football Playoff

Opponent: Penn State

No outlet is higher on BYU than USA Today. USA Today has BYU hosting, and beating, Penn State in the first round. The Cougars' playoff run doesn't end there, they have BYU advancing to the next round for a rematch against Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

CBS Sports

Bowl: College Football Playoff

Opponent: Ohio State

A road game in the CFP against Ohio State? That's where CBS Sports projects BYU to end up. CBS Sports sees BYU as the 10-seed in the College Football Playoff.

Bleacher Report

Bowl: College Football Playoff

Opponent: Alabama

Bleacher Report has BYU traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round. The winner of BYU-Alabama would advance to take on Texas in the Fiesta Bowl. A lot of BYU fans would travel to the Fiesta Bowl if BYU managed to upset Alabama in the first round.

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