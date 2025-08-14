BYU and Oregon State Reportedly Cancel Future Game
BYU and Oregon State have cancelled a future game that was scheduled for the 2028 season, according to a report from FBSchedules. The Cougars and the Beavers were scheduled to kickoff a home-and-home series in 2027. Now, only one game between BYU and Oregon State remains on the schedule.
BYU and Oregon State will face off in Provo in September of 2027. BYU's return trip to Corvallis has been cancelled, although the two sides have agreed to "engage in good faith discussions to reschedule a future game, to be hosted by Oregon State University."
Below is an excerpt from the amended contract that was obtained by FBSchedules.
"The football game originally scheduled to be played on September 9, 2028, in Corvallis, Oregon, with Oregon State University as the Host Institution and Brigham Young University as the Visiting Institution, is hereby mutually agreed by the Parties to no longer be played as scheduled. The Parties further agree to engage in good faith discussions to reschedule a future game, to be hosted by Oregon State University, for a mutually agreed-upon future date, time, and season."
BYU Future Non-Conference Schedules
Now that the Oregon State game has been cancelled, BYU has only one non-conference game schedules for the 2028 season: a home game against Boston College. Below is a recap of BYU's future non-conference schedules by year.
2025
- vs Portland State
- vs Stanford
- at East Carolina
On paper, BYU's non-conference schedule is very manageable in 2025. That might be the perfect situation for a new quarterback. The road game at East Carolina looks like the most challenging game of the 2025 non-conference slate.
2026
- vs Utah Tech
- vs Cal
- at Colorado State
The 2026 schedule follows a similar format to the 2025 schedule. Like the 2025 schedule, BYU will face on FCS team, one G6 team, and one P4 team. Unless BYU makes changes to the 2026 non-conference schedule, the Cougars could have seven home games in 2026.
2027
- vs Weber State
- at Cal
- vs Oregon State
BYU makes the return trip to Cal in 2027.
2028
- vs Boston College
BYU kicks off a series against Boston College in 2028. BYU needs to find one more non-conference game for this schedule.
2029
- vs Colorado State
- at Boston College
BYU will make the return trip to Boston College in 2029.
2030
- vs Weber State
- vs Virginia Tech
- at NIU
BYU kicks off a series against Virginia Tech in 2030.