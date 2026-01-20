What to Watch For When the Big 12 Releases the BYU Football Schedule

On Wednesday, the Big 12 will unveil the 2026 football schedule on ESPNU. Here are four things to watch for when the BYU schedule is released.

1. Where will Brett Yormark place the rivalry game?

Since Utah joined the Big 12, the conference has declined to put the BYU-Utah rivalry game on the final weekend of the season. Where will the conference place the rivalry game in 2026?

Recent history suggests the conference will not prioritize putting the rivalry game on the final weekend of the season.

2. When will BYU host Notre Dame?

BYU will host Notre Dame in October. The Cougars will have a chance to notch a signature win that would impress the College Football Playoff committee. The Big 12 needs to be strategic with the placement of this game. If the conference is looking out for its best interests, it will avoid putting critical games before and after the Notre Dame game.

The Cougars will finally get a chance to host the Fighting Irish in Provo.

3. When will BYU start conference play?

Since BYU will play a non-conference game in October, they could start conference play as early as week two. BYU currently has no week two games on the schedule and neither does Arizona, a team that BYU is scheduled to host. Could BYU kickoff conference play in early September?

Noah Fifita and the Wildcats were one of the better teams in the league in 2025 and Fifita will be looking to beat BYU for the first time. A BYU-Arizona game in September could have conference title implications.

4. Who will BYU play after the rivalry game?

Regardless of the opponent, the week after the rivalry game can be one of the most difficult games of the season. In 2024, BYU's undefeated season came to an end when they lost at home to Kansas. In 2025, BYU had to overcome a 24-7 deficit to beat Iowa State on the road.

Who BYU plays after the rivalry game could determine whether the Cougars make it back to Arlington.

5. When will BYU have a bye week?

Unlike the last two years, BYU will have only one bye week in 2026. And ideal bye week would be right in the middle of the season.

The placement of the bye week will be more critical than it has been in the last two seasons.

