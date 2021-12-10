Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BYU Announces the Extension of Kalani Sitake Through 2027

    Sitake's extension couldn't have come at a better time for the BYU football program
    Author:

    It's been 101 days since BYU extended Kalani Sitake's contract through 2025. After a 10-2 season that after which BYU narrowly miss a NY6 bowl, BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe announced an additional extension to Sitake's contract on Friday.

    Kalani Sitake vs Baylor

    Sitake's contract, which was described as "unprecedented" in BYU's official press release, runs through the 2027 season.

    The timing of the extension couldn't have come at a better time for the BYU football program. Over the last several weeks, Sitake has received interest from nearly every P5 coaching vacancy out west. Most recently, Sitake interviewed for the head job at Oregon according to multiple reports.

    Read More

    In addition, BYU is set to kick off its most important recruiting weekend of the year on Friday night. BYU will host over a dozen players on campus for official visits, including highly-touted uncommitted players like KeionteJaydn Ott, Dominique McKenzie, and Marcus Mckenzie sources told Cougs Daily. Now the recruits on campus this weekend will know that Coach Sitake will be in Provo for the foreseeable future.

    Sitake's deal locks him in for the long term as BYU prepares to enter the Big 12 conference beginning in 2023. This is critically important for BYU's recruiting efforts in the class of 2022 and beyond.

    “In recent days and weeks there has been a lot of movement among college football head coaches,” BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe said. “Today, I’m thrilled to know that Kalani will continue to be our leader, coach and mentor going forward. In the past 50 years, BYU has had only four head football coaches. Consistency, creativity and culture have been our hallmarks. Kalani will continue to strengthen our football team culture and develop young leaders based on his emphasis of 'love and learning'. I’m grateful for Kalani and the Sitake family for their commitment to BYU.”

    In six seasons at BYU, Sitake is 48-28 including 21-3 over the last two seasons. While BYU takes on the challenge of moving to a Power Five conference, the Cougars will have the benefit of consistency at the head coach position.

    Kalani Sitake vs Baylor

    BYU Announces the Extension of Kalani Sitake Through 2027

    Sitake's extension couldn't have come at a better time for the BYU football program

    11 minutes ago
    BYU Basketball Alex Barcello vs San Diego State

    How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Utah State

    Dec 8, 2021
    BYU Football helmet

    BYU Offers California RB Jaydn Ott

    Ott is a 2022 four-star running back

    Dec 8, 2021
    Keointe Scott headshot

    BYU to Host Coveted DB Keionte Scott for Official Visit

    Scott is a DB out of Snow College with over 25 offers

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17063119_168390393_lowres

    BYU Tight End Bentley Hanshaw Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

    Hanshaw signed with BYU as part of the 2017 signing class

    Dec 6, 2021
    BYU vs Idaho State Navy Midnight Virgil uniforms

    BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Independence Bowl

    BYU will sport another unique combination in the Independence Bowl

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_15384714_168390393_lowres

    Projecting the NY6 Bowls Following Championship Weekend

    Following Saturday's results, we project the NY6 matchups

    Dec 5, 2021
    Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

    Championship Weekend Cheering Guide for BYU Football Fans

    BYU's NY6 hopes are on life support heading into championship weekend

    Dec 3, 2021