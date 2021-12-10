BYU Announces the Extension of Kalani Sitake Through 2027

It's been 101 days since BYU extended Kalani Sitake's contract through 2025. After a 10-2 season that after which BYU narrowly miss a NY6 bowl, BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe announced an additional extension to Sitake's contract on Friday.

Sitake's contract, which was described as "unprecedented" in BYU's official press release, runs through the 2027 season.

The timing of the extension couldn't have come at a better time for the BYU football program. Over the last several weeks, Sitake has received interest from nearly every P5 coaching vacancy out west. Most recently, Sitake interviewed for the head job at Oregon according to multiple reports.

In addition, BYU is set to kick off its most important recruiting weekend of the year on Friday night. BYU will host over a dozen players on campus for official visits, including highly-touted uncommitted players like KeionteJaydn Ott, Dominique McKenzie, and Marcus Mckenzie sources told Cougs Daily. Now the recruits on campus this weekend will know that Coach Sitake will be in Provo for the foreseeable future.

Sitake's deal locks him in for the long term as BYU prepares to enter the Big 12 conference beginning in 2023. This is critically important for BYU's recruiting efforts in the class of 2022 and beyond.

“In recent days and weeks there has been a lot of movement among college football head coaches,” BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe said. “Today, I’m thrilled to know that Kalani will continue to be our leader, coach and mentor going forward. In the past 50 years, BYU has had only four head football coaches. Consistency, creativity and culture have been our hallmarks. Kalani will continue to strengthen our football team culture and develop young leaders based on his emphasis of 'love and learning'. I’m grateful for Kalani and the Sitake family for their commitment to BYU.”

In six seasons at BYU, Sitake is 48-28 including 21-3 over the last two seasons. While BYU takes on the challenge of moving to a Power Five conference, the Cougars will have the benefit of consistency at the head coach position.