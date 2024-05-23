BYU Completes Installation of New Grass at Lavell Edwards Stadium
Following the 2023 football season, the playing surface at Lavell Edwards Stadium was scheduled to be replaced. After ripping out the old grass a few months ago, the new grass is now established and the new turf around the border of the field has been installed. The new turf around the field includes royal blue accents, replacing the white accents that previously bordered the field. The lights around the stadium are also being replaced.
In the last two home games against Iowa State and Oklahoma, the grass became a storyline since it was noticeably torn up and slippery. In the night game against Iowa State, in particular, BYU players were slipping on nearly every play. The hope is that a new and improved playing surface will reduce those problems in the future, especially in November. When the temperatures drop near the end of the season, the field conditions get harder to maintain.
During Spring camp in March, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said BYU couldn't hold a Spring game because of the project to replace the grass "When they decided to make the change on the field, on the surface, [having no Spring game] was part of the sacrifice," Sitake said. "I think it will be worth it."
The first event on the new grass will be the Stadium of Fire on the 4th of July. The first football game will be held on August 31, 2024 when BYU hosts the Southern Illinois Salukis. Soutern Illinois is the lone non-conference home game on BYU's schedule this season. The second home game of the year will be the Big 12 opener against Kansas State.