BYU DT Keanu Tanuvasa Hints at 'High Percentage' Chance He Returns for Senior Season

BYU could get one of its most important defensive linemen back for his senior season. After BYU's Pop-Tarts Bowl win over Georgia Tech, BYUtv's Spencer Linton interviewed Keanu Tanuvasa. In the interview, Tanuvasa was asked about his plans for next season. Tanuvasa has been weighing his NFL options. He has one more year of eligibility remaining.

Tanuvasa said there is a "high percentage" chance that he will return to BYU next season. However, he declined to make any official statement one way or the other.

"I have a lot of thoughts on it and [there's] a high percentage of the odds of me coming back [to BYU] which I'm really excited about. I'm looking into [it] a lot, but we have great guys. I mean, great young guys. We're going to miss some of those guys that leave like Jack, but...those young guys are hungry and they're humble enough to learn and to look forward. There's a big pull to [coming back] and I want that championship too."

We like these odds! pic.twitter.com/p2JuQj1iAw — BYUtv Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) December 28, 2025

Tanuvasa played an important role for BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. He blocked a Georgia Tech field goal attempt that was eventually the difference in the game.

If Tanuvasa returns, BYU would have a veteran pair of interior defensive linemen for next season. The Cougars are set to bring back Justin Kirkland who used his redshirt season in 2025. Kirkland was on schedule to be a big part of the BYU defense in 2025 before he suffered a knee injury before Fall Camp. Kirkland tried to get back for conference play, but he eventually shut down his season and preserved one more year of eligiblity.

Tanuvasa transferred to BYU last year from rival Utah. He was open about his plans to play at BYU for one year before declaring for the NFL Draft. However, in the era of NIL, the math has changed for players that are weighing their NFL options. If a prospect isn't a lock to go in one of the early rounds, it could make sense to extend their earning window and return to college for one more season.

Tanuvasa would give BYU a solid building block along the interior defensive line, especially if BYU is trying to replace defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Hill has been linked to the defensive coordinator job at the University of Michigan. Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has reached out to Hill about joining him in Ann Arbor.

If Hill goes to Michigan, BYU would need to backfill Hill as soon as possible. The transfer portal is scheduled to open for college football players next week.

More BYU Football Coverage