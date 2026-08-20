BYU Defensive Coordinator Kelly Poppinga Praises Offense After Dominant Scrimmage

Last Saturday, the BYU football program wrapped up the first scrimmage of Fall Camp. The offense got the best of the defense with explosive plays from various players. A few days later, defensive coordinator met with the media and praised the offense for their performance.

"The offense definitely had a very good day. It was probably their best day they'd had," Poppinga said. "I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage by their physicality, which is disappointing, you always want to be the most physical team on the field, and that day we weren't."

Poppinga went as far as saying the BYU offense can be one of the best in the sport. " I think we're playing one of the best offenses in the country," Poppinga said.

BYU moved the football at a top 25 clip last season. Excluding garbage time, BYU ranked 16th nationally in quality drive rates. A quality drive is defined as a drive that reaches scoring territory (the opponent's 40 yard-line). However, the Cougars struggled to finish drives with touchdowns, ranking 66th in touchdowns per quality drive.

If BYU can learn to finish drives with a sophomore quarterback, they have a legitimate opportunity to be one of the best offenses in the country.

Fortunately for BYU fans, Bachmeier has shown the ability to finish drives in Fall Camp. He has improved his ball placement in the redzone, particularly when he targets BYU's big wide receivers with size.

Bear Bachmeier finds Kyler Kasper for the score. Bachmeier put it up where only the 6'6 Kasper could get it. pic.twitter.com/9mop9NkWKt — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 15, 2026

Poppinga continued, highlighting Bear Bachmeier and the progress he has made since his freshman season.

"It's completely different than playing Bear Bachmeier as a true freshman compared to Bear Bachmeier who now has 14 games under his belt, and a Spring Ball, and a Fall Camp, and all summer workouts," PoppI mean, the dude's smart and he knows where to go with the ball. If you don't disguise well and you tell him exactly what we're playing before the ball snapped, you're in trouble."

According to Poppinga, the defense bounced back in the days following the scrimmage.

"I think we rebounded really well yesterday and today...it's making us better as a defense to be able to play an offense like that and the weapons that they have," Poppinga said.

Multiple BYU coaches have highlighted the weapons on BYU's offense. Between the pass-catchers and a star running back in LJ Martin, BYU has the pieces to take a big step forward as an offense.

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