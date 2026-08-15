BYU Offense Wins the Day in First Fall Camp Scrimmage

On Saturday, the BYU football program wrapped up the first scrimmage of Fall Camp. According to Kalani Sitake, the scrimmage consisted of 102 plays. The ones went live for half the scrimmage, and the backups were live throughout the scrimmage.

According to Sitake, the offense won the day. "I probably give a slight edge to the offense today, because I thought the offense had more big plays than I would like to have seen from the defense," Sitake said. "But a lot of the big plays came because the [offensive] guys that made them happen."

The media wasn't permitted to attend the scrimmage, but BYU did share out a few highlights. In the highlights, the BYU offense scored multiple touchdown on chunk-yardage plays. On one play, Bachmeier found Reggie Frischknecht for a long touchdown.

Bear Bachmeier hits Reggie Frischknecht for a long touchdown pass. Frischknecht had multiple touchdown grabs in the first scrimmage of Fall Camp. pic.twitter.com/hiLUqX4lIu — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 15, 2026

Sitake highlighted the skill players, including the receivers, the running backs, and quarterback Bear Bachmeier. "The guys that I said to you before that probably weren't common names showed up today [at wide receiver]," Sitake said. "Our receivers, our tight ends and running backs had a pretty good day running the ball too. So I thought Bear did a great job with the offense...just pleased with the way he led the team and led led the offense today."

True freshman Devaughn Eka had a highlight touchdown run. Eka got to the edge, broke tackle, then used his speed to run away from the defense.

Highlight touchdown run by true freshman Devaughn Eka. Kalani Sitake highlighted Eka and the other running backs after the scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/RMaYEsi97L — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 15, 2026

When asked about the scrimmage, Bachmeier agreed that the offense had a good day on Saturday. "Oh yeah, we were gelling pretty well on offense," Bachmeier said. "It's a great deal when you got a great offense and a great defense going at it, but I thought we had the upper hand today...we were just in a great rhythm."

Bear Bachmeier finds Kyler Kasper for the score. Bachmeier put it up where only the 6'6 Kasper could get it. pic.twitter.com/9mop9NkWKt — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 15, 2026

Senior linebacker Cade Uluave met with the media after the scrimmage and complimented the offense's performance.

"I mean the offense, they played extremely well," Uluave said. "Credit to all of them. I think football is a sport where everyone has to do their job and do their 1/11th...we're going to learn and come back and just keep pushing and keep grinding. And I think with the guys that we have on defense and the leaders that we have, that everyone already knows the standard and knows that, you know, the standard might not have been met today."

Uluave expressed confidence that the defense would bounce back.

"I think the defense played alright. I think there's definitely things that we could do better on and continue to work on, just like the little things," Uluave said. "The offense had a good day. Credit to them. Defense is going to bounce back, watch the film, and just keep on continuing to get better and just, you know, move on from today, learn from it, and just continue to keep growing."

BYU will take Sunday off and kickoff the third week of Fall Camp on Monday.

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