BYU's Dominant Win Over Colorado Had Social Media Re-Thinking BYU's Playoff Snub
When BYU lost its second game of the season to Arizona State, they fell completely out of the College Football Playoff picture. Despite having a true road win over a CFP team in SMU, BYU was an afterthought in the eyes of the national media. Three-loss SEC teams, two-loss Miami, Indiana, and SMU (who BYU beat) were all ranked ahead of BYU.
After a dominant showing against Colorado on Saturday night, social media was questioning whether BYU should have been considered for the College Football Playoff over the likes of Indiana and SMU.
"BYU should have gotten more serious playoff consideration," Dan Wolken of USA Today wrote.
"BYU is the playoff contender that might not have gotten its deserved consideration in the final weeks," Pat Forde of SI wrote.
BYU legend Kyle Van Noy weighed in as well.
Other college football accounts weighed in, questioning the committee's decision to completely exclude BYU from the conversation.
The statement that BYU made against Colorado will likely carry into the offseason. It wouldn't be surprising to see BYU on top 25 rankings and Big 12 title conversations over the next several months.
The key for BYU will be to continue to improve in 2025 like they did in 2024. If the Cougars can take another step forward as a program next season, there is no reason why BYU can't be playing in Arlington next December.