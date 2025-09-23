BYU Expects Oklahoma State Transfer Justin Kirkland to Make Debut Against Colorado
Reinforcements are on the way for the BYU defensive line. Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland, a senior defensive tackle, is expected to make his BYU debut against Colorado. Kirkland suffered a knee injury prior to Fall Camp and was only able to start practicing during the bye week.
"We expect him to be back this week," BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said on Coordinator's Corner. "That will be a huge addition just to solidify our defensive line that's already played pretty well this year. So he'll be a big addition to what we're doing."
Justin Kirkland transferred from Oklahoma State to BYU in the spring transfer window. Kirkland spent two years at Oklahoma State after transferring from Utah Tech. In the last two seasons, Kirkland started seven games for the Cowboys and played in all 26 games.
Kirkland was projected to be a starting defensive lineman for Oklahoma State in 2025. Instead, he transferred back to his home state to suit up for the Cougars.
In 2024, Kirkland was the fourth best defender on Oklahoma State's roster per PFF. He played a total of 368 snaps and started one game. He was credited with six quarterback pressures and one sack. He also had the best run defense grade on the Cowboys' defense by a wide margin. He was credited with 13 total stops.
Kirkland joins a BYU defense that has been one of the best in the country, particularly against the run. The Cougars have allowed 44 rushing yards per game which ranks second nationally behind Minnesota.
When Kirkland joined the program, it was anticipated that he would start alongside Keanu Tanuvasa. However, John Taumoepeau has been excellent as the starting defensive tackle alongside Tanuvasa. Kirkland will have to play at a really high level to unseat Taumoepeau as the starter. On BYU's depth chart for the Colorado game, Kirkland is listed as a backup defensive tackle.
BYU played only three defensive tackles against ECU: Keanu Tanuvasa, John Taumoepeau, and Anisi Purcell. Kirkland would slide into the rotation and give BYU four defensive tackles that can play.