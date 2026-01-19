Former Cougars on BYU’s 2026 Football Schedule

In the era of the transfer portal, it's not uncommon for teams to face former players. BYU is no different. The Cougars will face at least six former players in 2026. All six players will come back to LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Transfer movement is still happening across the country, so this list could grow as former BYU players find new homes. Here are the six former BYU players that are scheduled to play against the Cougars next season.

1. Micah Harper - Iowa State

Former BYU safety Micah Harper left the program after the 2024 season. He ended up at Montana where he had a lot of success for the Grizzlies. Harper left Montana and transferred to Iowa State for his final season of eligibility. Harper and the Cyclones will come to Provo to take on BYU in 2026.

Harper spent five years at BYU from 2020-2024. Harper appeared in 32 games for BYU and started 15 games. He tallied 98 tackles and 6 PBUs. His best season came in 2022 where he finished tied for second with 62 tackles. Harper was a bright spot on an otherwise bad BYU defense.

2. Jake Griffin - Arizona

Offensive lineman Jake Griffin entered the portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a reserve offensive lineman for the Cougars. Griffin returned to his home state and committed to Arizona. He will make the trip back to Lavell Edwards Stadium this Fall.

Griffin signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class and he joined th program after serving a mission.

3. Dallin Johnson - Utah Tech

Former Springville High School standout Dallin Johnson committed to BYU when Ilaisa Tuiaki was the defensive coordinator for the Cougars. Johnson spent just one year at BYU before entering the transfer portal and committing to Utah Tech.

4. Logan Pili - Utah Tech

Logan Pili signed with BYU clear back in 2020. The younger brother of Keenan Pili, Logan joined the program after serving a mission. He never cracked the rotation at BYU and transferred to Utah State. He eventually transferred to Utah Tech.

5. Prince Zombo - Utah Tech

Prince Zombo was a walk-on wide receiver at BYU before he transferred to Utah Tech after a short time in Provo.

6. Justice Ena - Utah Tech

Justice Ena was a walk-on offensive lineman at BYU before he transferred to Utah Tech.

More BYU Football Coverage