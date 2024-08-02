BYU Fall Camp Preview: BYU's Defense Poised to Take Monumental Step Forward in Second Year Under Jay Hill
Two days ago, we previewed each position on the BYU offense, and now our eyes turn to the defense. As BYU ramps up Fall camp, there are high hopes among BYU fans that the defense can take another step forward in year two of the Jay Hill era. The perception of last year’s defense was certainly better than years past, even if the results on the field reflected a more modest improvement. Still, there has been a good enough mix of continuity and upgrades to believe that the actual on-field results will represent the improved mentality from last year. How much better can the defense be? Let’s dig in.
Defensive ends
Projected 2-deep:
1- Tyler Batty, Isaiah Bagnah
2- Logan Lutui, Ephraim Asiata
Prognosis: Better
Tyler Batty is arguably the best player on this BYU team. The Big 12 media certainly seem to think so, as Batty was the only BYU player voted to the preseason All-Big 12 team. That should come as no surprise. Batty accounted for 26% of BYU’s pressures last season and nearly half of their sacks. Batty comes into the season with massive expectations, but the reason the defensive end group will be better is the improvements made to his supporting cast.
Isaiah Bagnah and Blake Mangleson showed flashes last year and have had a full offseason to develop within Jay Hill’s scheme. Ephraim Asiata headlines perhaps the deepest edge rusher recruiting class in recent memory, with the four additions averaging a 87.25 247 rating and holding 30 competing P4 offers between them. How quickly those players will contribute will depend on how quickly their bodies adjust to the college game, but the talent is certainly an upgrade over what as in the defensive end room last season.
Defensive tackles
Projected 2-deep
1- John Nelson, David Latu
2- Luke To’omalatai, Sani Tuala – OR – Blake Mangleson
Prognosis: Worse
Of all the positions on the BYU roster, the one that elicits the most concern is the defensive tackles. BYU ranked 116th in rush defense last season and a huge piece of that was the lack of bodies along the defensive interior. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a lot of additions made to upgrade the talent in that room. Danny Saili was one of the jewels of the 2024 recruiting class, but he quickly transferred after spring ball. Luke To’omalatai and David Latu have upside, but transitioning from the junior college game takes time. That leaves converted defensive ends John Nelson and Sani Tuala to change their bodies and technique to adjust to a new position.
The good news is that Sani Tuala has as much physical upside as any on the roster. Tuala is still new to the game of football but quickly picked up offers from Utah and Washington out of Junior college. He is currently listed at 6’5 280 lbs, but could easily push 300 without too much additional effort. With the size of a defensive tackle and the athleticism of a defensive end, he could be a future NFL draft pick. Still, that is still only a projection in a room in need of immediate certainties.
Linebackers
Projected 2-deep
1- Jack Kelly, Saile Esera, Ace Kaufusi
2- Isaiah Glasker, Harrison Taggart, Choe-Bryant Strother
Prognosis: Better
News of Ben Bywater’s medical retirement from BYU is nothing short of heartbreaking. Fortunately, the linebacking corp is among the deepest on the team. Jack Kelly is an athletic freak with one-and-done NFL potential for BYU. Comparisons to Kyle Van Noy shouldn’t be thrown around lightly, but Kelly can play that role for BYU. The junior totaled 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 recoveries last season at Weber State which would have led BYU in all categories.
Esera and Kaufusi each earned starting roles by last season’s end as true freshmen and seem poised for breakout seasons. Second teamers Harrison Taggart and Choe-Bryant Strother held a combined 57 competing FBS offers out of high school before transferring from Pac-12 (Big Ten?) schools. Isaiah Glasker was a fall camp all-star last season before sitting out most of the year with an injury. He is now listed as 6’5 245 and has the speed and athleticism of a safety. Even with Bywater’s heart-breaking retirement, there is enough talent in the linebacker room to anchor a vastly improved BYU defense.
Cornerbacks
Projected 2-deep
1- Jakob Robinson, Marques Collins
2- Mory Bamba, Tre Alexander
Prognosis: Worse
Last year’s cornerback group of Jakob Robinson, Kamden Garrett, and Eddie Heckard was among the best in BYU history. Whenever a big play was made on defense, one of these guys was in the middle of it. All five of BYU's wins, and even a few losses, featured a major turnover or defensive touchdown created by a BYU cornerback. That kind of production will not be easily replaced.
There are things to like about the cornerback room. Jakob Robinson is back for his senior season and has the chance to set BYU records for interceptions and pass break ups. Weber State transfer Marques Collins was All-Big Sky as a freshman before injuries derailed his career, but sources close to the program indicate that he can be every bit the cover corner that Garrett and Heckard were if he can stay healthy. Behind them, though, is nothing but inexperience.
Mory Bamba, Evan Johnson, and Marcus McKenzie have each been in the program at least one year but have seen limited game action. Jonathon Kabeya and Tre Alexander were huge recruiting wins out of Texas and Georgia last season, but calling on true freshmen to contribute in a P4 league is a massive ask. Unfortunately, BYU may not have any other choice. The future of the cornerback room is as bright as it’s ever been, but it’s hard to imagine eclipsing last years production in 2024.
Safeties
Projected 2-deep
1- Micah Harper, Talan Alfrey
2- Raider Damuni, Faletau Satuala – OR – Tommy Prassas
Prognosis: Better
How much better is the safety group in 2024? The safeties who played the most snaps in 2023 likely won’t be on the two deep by season's end. Now most of this is due to the return of Micah Harper and Talan Alfrey who missed most of 2023 with injury. The second piece is the amount of talent brought in behind them. Raider Damuni struggled at times last season as he shook off post mission rust, but he has more NFL upside than anyone in the room based on his recruiting ranking. I say almost, because incoming freshman and Under Armour All-American Faletau Satuala joined the program this week.
According to 247, Satuala is the tied for the highest-rated defensive recruit in BYU history. At 6’4, 200 lbs, he projects to be more of a linebacker at BYU, but the former Bountiful High star played safety and wide receiver and demonstrated the physicality, coverage, and ball skills necessary to play all 3 before his college days are done by accounting for 86 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 13 receiving touchdowns during his senior year. He is that good. How quickly he contributes will depend on health and how his body adjusts to P4 football, but he has all the upside to be the next Fred Warner at BYU.
Overall prognosis: Better
The future of the defense is extremely bright at BYU. Talent deficiencies have plagued the BYU defense for several years now due to poor recruiting performance. For reference, nearly half of BYU’s 51 defensive players signed from 2020-2023 did not report a single competing offer from any division 1 school. In Jay Hill’s first full class at BYU, all 19 players signed reported competing FBS offers with 14 reporting multiple P4 offers. Translation: The defense will get better. How much better depends on the quality of BYU’s strength and conditioning program.
There is a lot of talent on this BYU defense. BYU has multiple high 3- and 4- star players at every position on this defense except defensive tackle, even if that talent is young. Expecting the defense to jump from 106th in total defense to 20th isn't realistic, but there is enough talent and continuity to expect a jump into the top 60 or so. That should be enough to get BYU to six wins, even with a brutal schedule.