BYU Falls One Spot in the AP Poll After Bye Week

After a weekend off, BYU fell one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Cougars were leapfrogged by Florida after the Gators dominated no. 4 Ole Miss at home. Ole Miss, meanwhile, fell only five spots thanks to their strong win over LSU.

Most notably, BYU stayed ahead of LSU after the Tigers dominated Texas A&M at home. That's a sign of respect by the voters to keep the Cougars ahead of the Tigers after an impressive showing.

BYU is still the highest-ranked team in the Big 12. There are now five Big 12 teams inside the top 20 which bodes well for the league. BYU (10), Texas Tech (12), Utah (13), Oklahoma State (19), and Houston (20) are the five Big 12 teams inside the top 25. The Cowboys make their debut in the top 25 after a convincing road win over West Virginia.

Of the five ranked teams in the league, BYU is scheduled to face only Utah the rest of the season. BYU's conference schedule is shaping up for the Cougars to make another run at the Big 12 championship game in December.

Below is the full AP Top 25.

https://t.co/T23NtgfCyw

Florida makes a big leap in the AP Top 25 poll while Ole Miss, USC and Missouri tumble. See where your team landed. pic.twitter.com/R7M9vx51oJ — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 27, 2026

Updated AP Top 25

Texas Georgia Notre Dame Miami Ohio State Indiana Alabama Florida Ole Miss BYU LSU Texas Tech Utah Iowa Oregon Mississippi State Tennessee USC Oklahoma State Houston SMU Boise State UCLA Kentucky Missouri

If BYU continues to win, there will be plenty of opportunities to climb the top 25 in the coming weeks. First and foremost, BYU needs to take care of business against TCU and Iowa State. The Cougars will be favored in both of those games. If BYU goes into the Notre Dame game, that will likely be a matchup of two teams in the top 7-8. A win over the Fighting Irish in October would catapult BYU into the top three or four.

There will be opportunities to climb the rankings going into that game as well. No. 7 Alabama has to take on no. 16 Mississippi State on the road this weekend. No. 8 Florida will face no. 25 Missouri on the road this weekend and no. 4 Miami faces a road test at Clemson.

The following week, Alabama and Georgia will square off in a likely battle of two top 10 teams.

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