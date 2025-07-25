BYU Football 2025 Tight End Preview
Fall Camp is less than a week away for the BYU football program. The players will report to camp on Tuesday. We will preview every position group leading up to Fall Camp. Today, we'll turn our attention to the tight end position.
A Clear TE1
New BYU tight end Carsen Ryan is poised to play a big role for the BYU offense in 2025. Ryan is the clear-cut starter for the Cougars. During Spring Camp, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick told the media that his offense has emphasized getting the ball to Ryan "every day".
"We've been making a point of getting the ball to Carson every day in practice," Roderick said. "I always say the ball goes to the best players on the team. That's, that's just how it is, and it always will be that way. Whoever our best players are, we'll find ways to get them the ball. Through seven or eight practices, he's he's proven that he's one of our best players on offense."
Over the last two years, tight ends have not played a major role in the BYU passing game. Given Roderick's comments, that has been a function of personnel instead of philosophy.
"We're we're finding ways to involve him more, and the better he does, the more we will involve him. And if there are other tight ends that prove that they can be amongst our best playmakers, then we'll get the ball to them too."
One thing that will help Ryan stay on the field is his blocking ability. In 2023 and 2024, BYU needed to rotate a lot of tight ends every game to maximize the strengths of those tight ends and minimize their deficiencies. Some tight ends were better blockers and others were better receivers. Ryan will be the the most well-rounded tight end BYU has had since Isaac Rex was healthy in 2021.
Who is Behind Carsen Ryan?
BYU likes to play a lot of tight ends. In 2024, five tight ends played 75 snaps or more and four tight ends that played 100 snaps or more. So who will earn playing time behind Carsen Ryan? That was a major question mark coming out of Spring camp.
Returning players Noah Moeaki and Ethan Erickson will compete for that spot. However, neither of them really emerged as the clear-cut backup during the Spring. The Cougars also brought in a pair of transfers in Keayen Nead and Ethan Wood.
The backup tight end job will be a position battle to follow during Fall Camp.
Depth Chart Projection
- Carsen Ryan
- Noah Moeaki OR Ethan Erickson OR Keayen Nead
