BYU Football 2025 Defensive Line Preview

BYU's starting DTs in 2024:



John Nelson - 290 lbs

Blake Mangelson - 275 lbs



DT additions for 2025:



Justin Kirkland - 345 lbs

Alvin Puefua - 315 lbs

Keanu Tanuvasa - 300 lbs

Anisi Purcell - 300 lbs



Size will not be an issue for BYU DTs in 2025.