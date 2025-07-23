BYU Football 2025 Defensive Line Preview
Fall Camp is just around the corner for the BYU football program. The players will report to camp one week from today. We will preview every position group leading up to Fall Camp. We started with the running backs last week and previewed the wide receivers earlier this week. Today, we'll turn our attention to the defensive line.
The Most Talented Interior Defensive Line Since...
BYU will feature two veteran interior defensive linemen in Keanu Tanuvasa and Justin Kirkland. That duo makes up the most talented interior defensive line tandem in the Kalani Sitake era. Last season, BYU played two converted defensive ends in John Nelson and Blake Mangelson. While those two played very well, especially in moments, BYU was undersized. That is no longer the case. BYU should have the requisite size to create more push up front.
The BYU defense was dominant for most of the 2024 season. The only games where they really struggled to stop the run? Against Oklahoma State and Arizona State. In those two games, BYU got pushed around a bit. As long as Tanuvasa and Kirkland are healthy, BYU will be able to defend the run better against physical rushing attacks.
From Talent to Production
When Jay Hill was hired as BYU's defensive coordinator, no position group needed a talent upgrade more than the defensive line. Hill and staff have recruited relentlessly to add more talent to the defensive line.
Their recruiting efforts have paid off. The Cougars have former coveted recruits like Hunter Clegg, Nusi Taumoepeau, Kini Fonohema, Tausili Akana, Ephraim Asiata, Sani Tuala, Keanu Tanuvasa, and Justin Kirkland among others.
Now, it's time to turn the talent upgrades into production upgrades. For as good as BYU's defense was in 2024, they still struggled to generate a consistent pass rush. BYU ranked 108th in team sacks last season.
BYU's staff has added more talent at defensive line than BYU has seen in a long, long time. While a lot of the most talented players are inexperienced, it's up to the coaching staff to get them ready for the season and approaching their potential.
A Late Addition
In late May, Hawaii transfer Alvin Puefua committed to BYU after spending just one season with the Rainbow Warriors. As a true freshman in 2024, Puefua appeared in two games and played 10 total snaps, preserving his redshirt. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at BYU.
Puefua is from Utah. He was a standout out West High School in the 2024 class. He picked Hawaii over competing offers from Miami, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico State, and Utah Tech.
Adding size and depth along the defensive line was clearly a priority for BYU in the Spring transfer window. The Cougars added Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland and Alvin Puefua. Kirkland is listed at 6'3 and 345 pounds. Puefua's nickname is "Big Al" and his listed 6'4 and 315 pounds.
In total, BYU added four interior defensive linemen after the 2024 season. In the December transfer window, BYU brought in Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa and Southern Utah transfer Anisi Purcell. Since Puefua has four years of eligibility remaining, he might not be needed to play a major role right away. He can develop behind veterans like Tanuvasa and Kirkland.
Depth Chart Projection
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonover
- Viliami Po'uha OR Orion Maile-Kaufusi
- Logan Lutui OR Tausili Akana
- Ephraim Asiata OR Hunter Clegg
Perhaps no position battles were less solidified than the defensive end spots after Spring camp.
The defensive end battles could come down to upside vs experience. BYU's two most experienced defensive ends are Logan Lutui and Bodie Schoonover. However, BYU's defensive ends with the highest upside are Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, Kinilau Fonohema, Viliami Po'uha and Ephraim Asiata.
This battle will continue into Fall camp.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- John Taumoepeau
- Justin Kirkland
- Anisi Purcell OR Sani Tuala
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa was arguably the most important transfer addition for BYU. Tanuvasa was a two-year starter at Utah, and you can put him in the projected starting lineup for BYU in 2025. Then, BYU went and added Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland to add more experience up front. We expect both Tanuvasa and Kirkland to start.
Anisi Purcell, a two-year starter for SUU, transferred to BYU and will compete for time at this spot. Purcell slid inside after playing defensive and at SUU. Purcell had multiple quarterback hurries in Spring camp and had a nose for the football.
Snow College transfer John Taumoepeau will be in the rotation as well. Taumoepeau was getting first-team reps in Spring camp.