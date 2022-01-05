Skip to main content
    BYU Football Announces the Names of Six Previously Signed Additions

    Six previously signed recruits have enrolled at BYU for the winter semester

    On Wednesday, the BYU football program announced the additions of two PAC-12 graduate transfers. Christopher Brooks is a running back from Cal who committed to BYU, and Houston Heimuli is a fullback from Stanford who committed to the Cougars.

    In addition, BYU announced the names of six previously signed recruits who have enrolled at BYU for the winter semester. Below are the six players that were announced.

    Formerly Signed Mid-Year Enrollees

    1. Kingsley Suamataia - OL

    IMG_1659

    The former five-star recruit committed to BYU in November shortly after leaving Oregon and entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Suamataia has the talent to compete for a starting tackle spot right away.

    2. Logan Fano - DE/OLB

    A four-star recruit that signed with BYU as part of the 2021 signing class, Logan Fano will immediately elevate the talent on BYU's defense. Fano was the highest-rated recruit that BYU signed in 2021.

    3. Brooks Maile - DL

    Brooks Maile signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class. Maile picked BYU over a competing offer from Utah State.

    Read More

    4. Bruce Mitchell - DL

    More defensive line reinforcements are on their way. Mitchell is another defensive line prospect that signed with BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

    5. Isaiah Glasker - DB

    Isaiah Glasker is a long, athletic prospect at safety. Glasker prepped at Bingham where he was a two-way standout. Glasker signed with BYU as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

    6. Aisea Moa - DL

    Yet another player added to the defensive line, Aisea Moa recently signed with BYU during the early signing period. Moa was a four-star prospect out of Weber High School.

