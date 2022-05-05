Skip to main content

BYU Cracks the Top 10 in USA Today Preseason Rankings

Various national outlets are high on the Cougars ahead of the 2022 season

On Wednesday, USA Today released its post-spring Top 25. BYU came in at no. 9, up four spots from no. 13 in the USA Today pre-spring Top 25. Erik Smith, a national college football analyst for USA Today, cited BYU's returning experience as his core reason for putting the Cougars in the top 10.

Jaren Hall vs Baylor

"The Cougars have won 21 games in the past two seasons, return starting quarterback Jaren Hall, who should lead a dynamic offense with California transfer Christopher Brooks filling a need at running back. The defense brings back almost its entire unit and gets back several players lost due to injury. If those pieces come together then it should take a big step forward. Even with the returning production, BYU is not getting a ton of love nationally but this has the makings of team that can deal with a tough schedule (Baylor, Oregon, Notre Dame, Arkansas) and make a run for the playoff or New Year’s Six game if they avoid major injuries." - Erick Smith, USA Today

Four of BYU's 2022 opponents were also ranked in USA Today's preseason top 25: Notre Dame (13), Baylor (12), Oregon (14), and Arkansas (21).

USA Today isn't the only outlet that has BYU in its way-too-early top 25. Fox Sports ranked BYU no. 16 in its preseason rankings. NCAA.com had BYU at no. 22 in its preseason top 25. In a recent article, 247Sports predicted the first AP Top 25 - they had BYU at no. 15.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

BYU is coming off a 10-3 2021 season and it ranks second in the country in overall returning production. Most notably, the Cougars return 97% of their defensive production. That ranks first in the country by a wide margin.

The preseason hype will only grow louder as we near the college football season. BYU kicks off its 2022 against USF in 121 days.

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars
BYU Football helmet

The Nine Players BYU Has Offered During the Evaluation Period

All nine players are from out of state

By Casey Lundquist15 hours ago
Ty'son WIlliams and James Empey celebrate BYU Football victory over Tennessee Volunteers

Evaluating the Net Impact of the Transfer Portal on the BYU Football Program

Over the last four years, the transfer portal has changed college football recruiting

By Casey LundquistMay 3, 2022
West Virginia Big 12 logo

How the New-Look Big 12 Fared in the 2022 NFL Draft

Even without Texas and Oklahoma, the new-look Big 12 performed like a Power Five conference in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Casey LundquistMay 1, 2022
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah State in royal classic away

The Atlanta Falcons Select BYU RB Tyler Allgeier in the Fifth Round of the NFL Draft

Allgeier came to BYU as a preferred walk-on before setting the single-season rushing record

By Casey LundquistApr 30, 2022
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

2023 Athlete Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio Decommits from BYU

Anahu-Amrosio committed to BYU back in October

By Casey LundquistApr 30, 2022
Ty'Son vs Tennessee

Only Four Nonconference Games Remain on BYU's 2023 Schedule

BYU has whittled down its nonconference schedule to four

By Casey LundquistApr 28, 2022
BYU vs Idaho State Tyler Allgeier

Final NFL Mock Draft Projections for BYU Running Back Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier is on track to be the first BYU running back drafted since Jamaal Williams

By Casey LundquistApr 27, 2022
BYU Football helmet

BYU Target Dijon Stanley Updates His Recruitment

Stanley is a running back out Los Angeles, California

By Casey LundquistApr 25, 2022