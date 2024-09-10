BYU Football Cracks the Top 10 in Week 3 Big 12 Power Rankings
After a solid win against SIU in week one and an upset road win vs SMU in week two, BYU football has silenced many of the doubts that fans had coming into the season. While there are still question marks surrounding the offense, the defense has shown its ability to get critical stops, and a 2-0 start is more than many (including ESPN's FPI index) predicted.
With that, here's a look at Big 12 power rankings coming into week three.
1. Utah Utes (2-0)
The Utes have proven they belong at the top of our Big 12 power rankings. Utah’s suffocating defense, currently ranked 7th in the nation in both scoring and total defense, has been the backbone of Utes' 2-0 start. While questions remain about star quarterback Cam Rising’s health after a bizarre injury last week, the Utes have shown they can weather adversity. Their defense was relentless in a 23-12 win over Baylor and they will look to keep that momentum going against in-state rival Utah State.
This Week: at Utah State
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)
The Cowboys won a thrilling double-overtime game against Arkansas. Oklahoma State’s defense struggled, giving up 648 yards, and they may have lost linebacker Collin Oliver for the season due to injury. The team will need to tighten up defensively if they hope to compete for the Big 12 title, but their knack for finding a way to win puts them near the top.
This Week: at Tulsa
3. Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)
Kansas State managed to escape with a win against Tulane in a game that exposed some weaknesses, particularly the Wildcats' lack of explosive plays. First-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson has shown promise, but the Wildcats will need to be more dynamic offensively as they prepare to host Arizona in a crucial non-conference matchup.
This Week: vs. Arizona (Friday)
4. Arizona Wildcats (2-0)
Arizona manages to get into the top 5 after a less-than-impressive victory over Northern Arizona. The Wildcats’ offense, which was electric in Week 1, stalled a bit last week. Still, with playmakers like quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona has the tools to compete. Their road game against Kansas State will be a true test.
This Week: at Kansas State (Friday)
5. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)
The Cyclones made headlines with their gutsy 20-19 win over then-No. 21 Iowa, highlighted by Kyle Konrardy’s game-winning 54-yard field goal. Iowa State’s defense has been impressive, but their offense still has room for growth. A bye week provides a chance to regroup and prepare for the upcoming Big 12 grind.
This Week: BYE
6. UCF Knights (2-0)
UCF will be feeling good after a convincing 45-14 win over Sam Houston. The Knights boast the top rushing attack in the nation, averaging 419 yards per game, led by running back RJ Harvey. As they head into a key matchup against TCU, UCF will need continued production from their ground game to maintain a hot start.
This Week: at TCU
7. TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)
TCU’s dominant 45-0 victory over Long Island was exactly what the Horned Frogs needed to build confidence after a rocky 2023 season. Quarterback Josh Hoover has been efficient, and their defense showed it can stifle an opponent. Hosting UCF this week offers TCU a chance to prove they are legitimate contenders in the Big 12.
This Week: vs. UCF
8. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0)
Arizona State continues to surprise after an impressive win over Mississippi State — their first win against an SEC opponent. Running back Cam Skattebo led a punishing ground attack, and while the Sun Devils nearly let a 27-point lead slip away, they showed resilience. They’ll need that tenacity on the road against Texas State this week.
This Week: at Texas State
9. West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1)
West Virginia rebounded from a tough loss to Penn State with a commanding win over Albany, piling up 305 rushing yards. The Mountaineers face another test this week in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt. A win would keep them on track for bowl eligibility, but they need consistency on both sides of the ball.
This Week: at Pittsburgh
10. BYU Cougars (2-0)
BYU showed toughness throughout a gritty 18-15 win over SMU. While the Cougars’ offense still has much to prove, their defense has been solid, particularly in the red zone. A road game against Wyoming is a chance to build more confidence before diving into the heart of the Big 12 schedule.
This Week: at Wyoming
11. Kansas Jayhawks (1-1)
Kansas suffered a tough 23-17 loss to Illinois in week two. Quarterback Jalon Daniels struggled, throwing three interceptions, and the Jayhawks will need him to bounce back quickly. The upcoming game against UNLV is crucial for Kansas to regain its footing.
This Week: vs. UNLV (Friday)
12. Colorado Buffaloes (1-1)
Deion Sanders' squad remains a work in progress. The Buffaloes are still looking for a spark after a 28-10 loss to Nebraska. Their matchup with in-state rival Colorado State is a must-win as they prepare for the Big 12 schedule.
This Week: at Colorado State
13. Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-1)
Texas Tech has shown flashes but remains inconsistent. A 37-16 loss to Washington State last week exposed some flaws, particularly on defense. The Red Raiders must find a way to shore up their secondary and limit penalties to stay competitive in the Big 12.
This Week: vs. North Texas
14. Baylor Bears (1-1)
Baylor had a rough outing against Utah, falling 23-12, and will need to find answers quickly. The Bears' offense has struggled, and their defense has been inconsistent. A game against Air Force gives them a chance to regroup, but they’ll need to play much better to make a run in the Big 12.
This Week: vs. Air Force
15. Cincinnati Bearcats (1-1)
Cincinnati suffered a brutal collapse against Pitt, blowing a 21-point lead. Head coach Scott Satterfield has work to do to get his team back on track, starting with their rivalry game against Miami (Ohio). The Bearcats need to finish games better if they want to climb in the rankings.
This Week: at Miami (Ohio)
16. Houston Cougars (0-2)
Houston has shown fight but remains winless under new head coach Willie Fritz. A close loss to Oklahoma last week demonstrated potential, but the Cougars need to turn potential into wins. A matchup with Rice is an opportunity for their first win of the season.
This Week: vs. Rice