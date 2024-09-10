Cougs Daily

BYU Football Cracks the Top 10 in Week 3 Big 12 Power Rankings

Sep 6, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) passes the ball against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) passes the ball against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
After a solid win against SIU in week one and an upset road win vs SMU in week two, BYU football has silenced many of the doubts that fans had coming into the season. While there are still question marks surrounding the offense, the defense has shown its ability to get critical stops, and a 2-0 start is more than many (including ESPN's FPI index) predicted.

With that, here's a look at Big 12 power rankings coming into week three.

1. Utah Utes (2-0)
The Utes have proven they belong at the top of our Big 12 power rankings. Utah’s suffocating defense, currently ranked 7th in the nation in both scoring and total defense, has been the backbone of Utes' 2-0 start. While questions remain about star quarterback Cam Rising’s health after a bizarre injury last week, the Utes have shown they can weather adversity. Their defense was relentless in a 23-12 win over Baylor and they will look to keep that momentum going against in-state rival Utah State.

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates a touchdown against the Baylor Bears
Sep 7, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

This Week: at Utah State

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)
The Cowboys won a thrilling double-overtime game against Arkansas. Oklahoma State’s defense struggled, giving up 648 yards, and they may have lost linebacker Collin Oliver for the season due to injury. The team will need to tighten up defensively if they hope to compete for the Big 12 title, but their knack for finding a way to win puts them near the top.

Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) rushes in the second half of the college football game
Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) rushes in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.,, Saturday, Sept., 7, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: at Tulsa

3. Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)
Kansas State managed to escape with a win against Tulane in a game that exposed some weaknesses, particularly the Wildcats' lack of explosive plays. First-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson has shown promise, but the Wildcats will need to be more dynamic offensively as they prepare to host Arizona in a crucial non-conference matchup.

Kansas State Wildcats running back La'James White (47) scores a touchdown
Aug 31, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back La'James White (47) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

This Week: vs. Arizona (Friday)

4. Arizona Wildcats (2-0)
Arizona manages to get into the top 5 after a less-than-impressive victory over Northern Arizona. The Wildcats’ offense, which was electric in Week 1, stalled a bit last week. Still, with playmakers like quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona has the tools to compete. Their road game against Kansas State will be a true test.

Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) runs to the end zone
Sep 7, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) runs to the end zone to make a touch down against Northern Arizona Lumberjacks during the fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

This Week: at Kansas State (Friday)

5. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)
The Cyclones made headlines with their gutsy 20-19 win over then-No. 21 Iowa, highlighted by Kyle Konrardy’s game-winning 54-yard field goal. Iowa State’s defense has been impressive, but their offense still has room for growth. A bye week provides a chance to regroup and prepare for the upcoming Big 12 grind.

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) celebrates after a touchdown
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) celebrates after a touchdown against Iowa during the third quarter in the Cy-Hawk series at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: BYE

6. UCF Knights (2-0)
UCF will be feeling good after a convincing 45-14 win over Sam Houston. The Knights boast the top rushing attack in the nation, averaging 419 yards per game, led by running back RJ Harvey. As they head into a key matchup against TCU, UCF will need continued production from their ground game to maintain a hot start.

UCF Knights quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) carries the ball
Sep 7, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) carries the ball during the second half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

This Week: at TCU

7. TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)
TCU’s dominant 45-0 victory over Long Island was exactly what the Horned Frogs needed to build confidence after a rocky 2023 season. Quarterback Josh Hoover has been efficient, and their defense showed it can stifle an opponent. Hosting UCF this week offers TCU a chance to prove they are legitimate contenders in the Big 12.

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Blake Nowell (87) catches a pass
Sep 7, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Blake Nowell (87) catches a pass against Long Island Sharks defensive back Marshall Washington Jr. (27) in the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

This Week: vs. UCF

8. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0)
Arizona State continues to surprise after an impressive win over Mississippi State — their first win against an SEC opponent. Running back Cam Skattebo led a punishing ground attack, and while the Sun Devils nearly let a 27-point lead slip away, they showed resilience. They’ll need that tenacity on the road against Texas State this week.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) stiff arms his way past Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Brice Pollock
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) stiff arms his way past Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Brice Pollock (14) at Mountain America Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Tempe. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: at Texas State

9. West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1)
West Virginia rebounded from a tough loss to Penn State with a commanding win over Albany, piling up 305 rushing yards. The Mountaineers face another test this week in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt. A win would keep them on track for bowl eligibility, but they need consistency on both sides of the ball.

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) runs the ball for a touchdown
Sep 7, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Albany Great Danes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

This Week: at Pittsburgh

10. BYU Cougars (2-0)
BYU showed toughness throughout a gritty 18-15 win over SMU. While the Cougars’ offense still has much to prove, their defense has been solid, particularly in the red zone. A road game against Wyoming is a chance to build more confidence before diving into the heart of the Big 12 schedule.

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase (88) leaps over Southern Methodist Mustangs cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson
Sep 6, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase (88) leaps over Southern Methodist Mustangs cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (13) during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This Week: at Wyoming

11. Kansas Jayhawks (1-1)
Kansas suffered a tough 23-17 loss to Illinois in week two. Quarterback Jalon Daniels struggled, throwing three interceptions, and the Jayhawks will need him to bounce back quickly. The upcoming game against UNLV is crucial for Kansas to regain its footing.

This Week: vs. UNLV (Friday)

12. Colorado Buffaloes (1-1)
Deion Sanders' squad remains a work in progress. The Buffaloes are still looking for a spark after a 28-10 loss to Nebraska. Their matchup with in-state rival Colorado State is a must-win as they prepare for the Big 12 schedule.

This Week: at Colorado State

13. Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-1)
Texas Tech has shown flashes but remains inconsistent. A 37-16 loss to Washington State last week exposed some flaws, particularly on defense. The Red Raiders must find a way to shore up their secondary and limit penalties to stay competitive in the Big 12.

This Week: vs. North Texas

14. Baylor Bears (1-1)
Baylor had a rough outing against Utah, falling 23-12, and will need to find answers quickly. The Bears' offense has struggled, and their defense has been inconsistent. A game against Air Force gives them a chance to regroup, but they’ll need to play much better to make a run in the Big 12.

This Week: vs. Air Force

15. Cincinnati Bearcats (1-1)
Cincinnati suffered a brutal collapse against Pitt, blowing a 21-point lead. Head coach Scott Satterfield has work to do to get his team back on track, starting with their rivalry game against Miami (Ohio). The Bearcats need to finish games better if they want to climb in the rankings.

This Week: at Miami (Ohio)

16. Houston Cougars (0-2)
Houston has shown fight but remains winless under new head coach Willie Fritz. A close loss to Oklahoma last week demonstrated potential, but the Cougars need to turn potential into wins. A matchup with Rice is an opportunity for their first win of the season.

This Week: vs. Rice

