ESPN FPI Predicts BYU vs Wyoming, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total
Coming into the 2024 season, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) was not high on BYU. FPI's projected record for BYU was 4.7-7.3 and FPI gave BYU just a 31% chance of getting to bowl eligibility. FPI gave BYU only a 17.7% chance to start 2-0, but that's exactly what the Cougars did. On Friday, BYU traveled to SMU and upset the Mustangs as double-digit upsets. Following an upset win over FCS power Southern Illinois on Saturday, FPI increased its outlook for the Cougars in 2024. FPI also cemented its prediction for BYU-Wyoming.
FPI gives BYU an 86.4% chance to beat Wyoming on Saturday night, up from 60.9% in the preseason.
FPI Predicts Remainder of 2024 BYU Schedule
FPI's projected record for BYU increased to 6.5-5.5 after week one. The Cougars have a 76% chance to reach bowl eligibility according to FPI. Below are the game-by-game predictions.
- Wyoming - 86.4% (Up from 60.9% in the preseason)
- Kansas State - 34.0% (Up from 27.9%)
- Baylor - 44.2% (Up from 34.0%)
- Arizona - 53.4% (Up from 33.8%)
- Oklahoma State - 36.7% (Up from 30.2%)
- UCF - 18.5% (Down from 22.7%)
- Utah - 26.7% (Up from 24.0%)
- Kansas - 42.8% (Up from 27.5%)
- Arizona State - 31.2% (Down from 35.0%)
- Houston - 75.5% (Up from 62.6%)
There were material changes in the predictions for three games: Arizona, Arizona State, and Kansas.
Arizona struggled at times against FCS foe NAU. FPI downgraded Arizona after that performance while increasing BYU's FPI following the upset at SMU.
Arizona State suddenly looks like one of the toughest games on BYU's schedule. The Sun Devils beat Mississippi State 30-23 on Saturday evening.
UCF is now the toughest remaining game on BYU's schedule according to FPI. The Knights have dismantled their opponents 102-17. They face their first true test of the season on Saturday at TCU.
FPI Rankings
BYU jumped up eight spots in the FPI rankings to 58. The Cougars are now ranked 12th out of 16 Big 12 teams.
- UCF - 16th nationally
- Kansas State - 18
- Utah - 21
- Oklahoma State - 27
- Kansas - 29
- TCU - 31
- Arizona State - 35
- Arizona - 39
- West Virginia - 47
- Iowa State - 49
- Colorado - 57
- BYU - 58
- Baylor - 62
- Cincinnati - 71
- Texas Tech - 75
- Houston - 84